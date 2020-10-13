With Prime Day finally upon us, now is the time to pick up some of the best Prime Day deals, including Prime Day Chromebook deals. The Google Pixelbook Go is down by a staggering $200 from its original price of $1,399, and is now on sale for just $1,199. Yes, you read that right. This is your chance to pick up a great laptop for a seriously discounted price, and deals on Prime Day are usually the best price you’ll find all your round. So if you’ve been waiting to treat yourself or a family member to a brand new laptop, then now is the time to take the plunge.

We named the Google Pixelbook Go our Chromebook of choice for its lightweight, portable design which makes it easy to carry around with you, its bright, colorful display which is suitable for getting work done and for watching a movie at the end of the day, its surprisingly impressive speakers for a small laptop, and its exceptional battery life which allows it to run all day long on a single charge. These factors mean it is the ideal Chromebook for students, those working from home, or those who travel often.

The Pixelbook Go comes in a variety of configurations so you can select the level of hardware that you need. This particular option is the high-end version, with 16GB of RAM so it can handle memory-intensive tasks like photo or video editing, and 256GB of storage so you’ll have plenty of room for your files, videos, songs, and more. At just a hair over 2 pounds, it’s incredibly light which makes it comfortable to use as well as to carry, and it’s only 13 millimeters thick so it’ll easily slip into a bag when you’re on the go. The Chrome OS software lets you browse the internet, check email, use Google Docs to edit documents, store your files, watch videos, and much more.

With $200 off this model, which originally sells for $1,399, you can pick up a highly specced and super lightweight laptop for all your needs when working, studying, or traveling for 14% off! This is a special offer for Prime Day and it won’t be around for long, so snap up this bargain now.

