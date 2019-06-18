Google Calendar is down around the world. Here’s the latest on the outage

Share

Google Calendar went offline for several hours Thursday morning, leaving millions of users without their daily agenda. Instead of a day packed with back-to-back meetings and timely reminders, users are instead being “treated” to an error message when they check their schedule.

Users began to complain about the outage just after 7 a.m. PT, according to Down Detector. The company tweeted that Google Calendar was experiencing a “service disruption” about 40 minutes later.

According to the Google page on Down Detector, the issue is affecting users all over the globe. While undeniably annoying for anyone who relies on Google’s cloud-based calendar service, it’s fortunately only affecting Google Calendar and not any of Google’s other services. That means that Gmail, Google Docs, Google Maps and the rest appear to be in working order.

A Mashable report says that the Google Calendar mobile app and third-party mobile apps that use Google Calendar data seem to be working. That should provide a workaround if you’re desperate to retrieve some crucial bit of information about your day ahead.

This isn’t the first time there’s been a problem with Google as of late. Early this month, a significant Google Cloud outage caused a number of different services to go down, which relied on the search giant. These included the Google-run Gmail and YouTube, along with Snapchat and ecommerce and point-of-sale platform Shopify.

The outage comes after both Instagram and the PlayStation Network suffered major outages last week.

It’s not clear how long the Google Calendar outage is likely to last. A Google G-Suite page reads, “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.”

Given how many people rely on Calendar on a daily basis, we’re guessing this is top priority in Mountain View, California, right now.

As per usual during a major outage, Google Calendar users took to Twitter to joke (and post GIFs) about their agenda confusion during the outage. Without Google Calendar, how do you even know what day it is?

When google calendar crashes at the office pic.twitter.com/lhhlUCu8Fr — Jace Goodwin (@thejacegoodwin) June 18, 2019

Google Calendar is down People right now pic.twitter.com/LioNBin5em — Shan (@shanuddin889) June 18, 2019

We’ll be monitoring the outage and will update this post with the latest developments.