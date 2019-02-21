Digital Trends
Computing

Prone to web surfing? Google Chrome’s new Focus Mode fights internet distractions

Michael Archambault
By

Have you ever tried to concentrate hard on your work, but found yourself quickly becoming distracted by adorable cat photos on Reddit or videos on YouTube? Google might have a solution to help us fight our short attention spans and it’s called Focus Mode. While it may not exist yet, Focus Mode appears to be right around the corner. A new flag has been detected within Google Chrome that signals whether or not the mode is switched on.

Different applications have tackled the problem of getting people to focus while working on a computer, with software solutions available for both Mac and PC. Now, Google will also be stepping into the ring. Little information is known about the feature, except that it will soon be making its way to the world’s most popular web browser. The flag notes that if “#focus-mode” is enabled, it allows a user to switch to Focus Mode.

But what exactly is Focus Mode and how could it work? At the moment, we can only speculate on what features the new option might offer to users — or should we say lack of features? Typically, enabling a focus mode will restrict specific websites or applications from being accessed. It is possible that once activated, Focus Mode may stop a user from browsing sites such as YouTube, Reddit, and Facebook. Some have suggested that the mode may integrate with Windows 10‘s Focus Assist.

Available on PCs running Windows 10, Focus Assist is a feature that allows users to silence notifications and other distracting pop-ups. Could it be possible that Google Chrome’s Focus Mode works with Windows 10 to stop websites from screaming out for your attention or to minimize announcements that might come from sites such as Gmail or Twitter?

As Focus Mode is currently non-functional, Google Chrome users will need to wait a bit longer before learning more about the new incoming feature. We will most likely see Focus Mode in a test build such as Chrome Canary before it makes its way to the mainstream. Stay tuned to Digital Trends as we update you with more information as it becomes available.

Don't Miss

How to find the IP address of your router
Razer Blazer (2019) review
Product Review

Razer just made our favorite gaming laptop even more powerful than before

The Razer Blade, our favorite gaming laptop, is now more powerful than ever before. That’s thanks to the new Nvidia RTX graphics cards inside. Do they help Razer retain its edge over the competition?
Posted By Luke Larsen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

Ryzen 3000 chips will be powerful, and they might be launched as early as July

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 generation of CPUs could be the most powerful processors we've ever seen, with higher core counts, greater clock speeds, and competitive pricing. Here's what we know so far, based on both leaks and the recent…
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple products stock photo
Computing

With no plans for merging operating systems, Apple opts to combine apps instead

Apple is working on combining all of the the apps it offers to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users by 2021. App developers will soon be able to build and submit one version of their apps to be used by Apple product users.
Posted By Anita George
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apple MacBook Air Press Photo
Computing

Amazon takes $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air with retina display

Amazon is taking $200 off Apple's latest MacBook Air. This MacBook Air has 13-inch retina display, a built-in FaceTime HD camera, and that classic lightweight wedge shape the Air is loved and known for.
Posted By Anita George
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Deals

Samsung drops a solid $100 discount on the Chromebook Pro

If you're in the market for a new laptop, but can't afford to drop $1,000 on one of the best models out there, Chromebooks are an excellent option. Right now, Samsung is offering $100 off the Samsung Chromebook Pro.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Computing

Lost your router? Here's how to find its IP address to help track it down

Changing the login information for your router isn't always easy, that's why so many have that little card on the back. But in order to use it, you need to know where to go. Here's how to find the IP address of your router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Our favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Charging via USB-C
Computing

Here's our guide to how to charge your laptop using a USB-C cable

Charging via USB-C is a great way to power up your laptop. It only takes one cable and you can use the same one for data as well as power -- perfect for new devices with limited port options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Get the best of both worlds by sharing your data on MacOS and Windows

Compatibility issues between Microsoft Windows and Apple MacOS may have diminished sharply over the years, but that doesn't mean they've completely disappeared. Here's how to make an external drive work between both operating systems.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 1
Computing

Is Ice Lake coming soon? Here's what we know about Intel's future chip design

Intel's Ice Lake may end up launching before the architecture it was supposed to replace. With hints of more announcements about the chip design in the very near future, here's everything you need to know about Ice Lake.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple mac sales drop off macpro
Computing

Apple is reportedly set to showcase a new Mac Pro at WWDC 2019 in June

Our Mac Pro 2019 rumor roundup covers all the news, leaks, and rumors about Apple's new machine, set to be announced sometime in 2019. Here's what Apple has said, what the experts think, and what we're likely to see with the new Mac Pro.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Privacy security stock photo
Computing

Potentially malicious WinRAR vulnerability patched after almost 20 years

WinRAR, a piece of Windows software for managing archival formats, has been harboring a vulnerability for nearly two decades, potentially allowing malicious software to insert items into a computer's startup folder without user permission.
Posted By Michael Archambault