Digital Trends
Computing

Here’s how to clean out your bloated hard drive in Windows 10

By and

Is your Windows 10 hard drive feeling a little crowded lately? You can clean your hard disk and improve speed by getting rid of files and moving data to other devices. Here are the easiest ways to free up PC space quickly.

Empty the recycle bin

hard drive feeling messy you can tame it easily in windows 10 how to save disk space on
Digital Trends

Ah, the beloved old Recycle Bin. It’s nice to know that some things about Windows haven’t changed in a long time. Windows 10 still uses the Recycle Bin to hide all the files you want to throw away, and emptying it out can prove effective in freeing up extra space.

You can right-click on the Recycle Bin icon for the option to directly empty it. If you can’t find the icon, then head to the Start menu, go to Settings, select System, then go to Storage. You will be able to select local storage under This PC — look for and click Temporary files. This will bring up any locations for temporary files, including Recycle Bin. Tick the box next to Recycle Bin, select Remove files option at the top of the screen and confirm your decision. That’s all it takes!

Note: Emptying your Recycle Bin will only help to clean your Windows 10 hard disk if there’s a lot of stuff in that bin. When you first download Windows 10 — and long afterward, depending on your desktop habits — emptying it may not affect your hard drive much at all. If you aren’t sure, take a peek inside your bin and see how full it is first. A few GBs worth of data can still make a difference.

Delete temporary files and downloads

Remember how emptying the Recycle Bin took you through the Temporary files section? If you want to broaden your hard drive cleaning activities, then you can delete all temporary files. What exactly are you getting rid of here? Well, Windows temp files are used to manage document editing, some application processes, various printing tasks, and so on. These files are usually automatically deleted, but sometimes they hang on. Get rid of them all by ticking the box next to each file type and clicking on the Remove files option at the top of the screen.

hard drive feeling messy you can tame it easily in windows 10 how to save disk space on by deleting temp files
Digital Trends

Another time files are automatically created occurs when you download anything from the internet. These files pop up in your Downloads and tend to stick around — which means they can quickly stack up if you are downloading a lot of content to your Windows 10 desktop.

Go to your Downloads folder (File Explorer > This PC > Downloads) and delete any files that you no longer need by highlighting them in groups or individually. This is a great way to clear out space manually without accidentally deleting something that you’ll need later.

Uninstall apps

Too many apps can lead to an eventual slowdown or lack of space for other content, especially on some of the smaller, lighter Windows devices (looking at you, Surface tablets). Some apps can take up a lot of space — the trick is finding which hog the most hard drive room, and which you can live without.

From the Start menu, go to Settings, select Apps, and then select Apps & features. Here you can see all the apps downloaded. Windows 10 allows you to arrange them by various statistics — if you have a long list, arrange them by the amount of hard drive space they are taking up. See which apps are hogging the most data, and delete those that you can live without. Double-check that the app doesn’t have anything too valuable on it, then select it and choose Uninstall.

hard drive feeling messy you can tame it easily in windows 10 how to save disk space on by deleting apps
Digital Trends

Change how you use OneDrive

OneDrive is a cloud service for Windows, so you would think that all the cloud data it uses would help free hard drive space, not take it up. This is true, except for one particular OneDrive feature — the ability to save files offline, which you may not even know that you are using.

Sometimes this is handy. If you are dealing with sensitive files or big projects with some sharp deadlines, it’s a good idea to have a backup. But if you are using OneDrive and automatically saving offline for every file and doc at work, school or home, then you probably wasting hard drive space.

hard drive feeling messy you can tame it easily in windows 10 how to save disk space on by cloud
Digital Trends

The OneDrive icon should be waiting on the right side of your taskbar (it may be lurking under the Show hidden icons arrow). Click on the cloud icon and choose Settings (the three dots in the upper right corner), then select the Preferences option. This will take you to all the files types that OneDrive is saving offline, and how much space each is taking up. Unselect all the OneDrive folders that you don’t absolutely need. Remember, you can still access all these files online at OneDrive.com, so you aren’t really losing anything.

Use your Xbox One

Microsoft platforms are growing increasingly interconnected, and the convergence is very apparent in Windows 10, which connects more freely to other Microsoft devices like the Xbox One game console. If you have an Xbox One, you can use it to help save some space by swapping out select apps and data. You can stream content from the Xbox to your Windows 10 PC with just a few steps. This allows you store data on the game console and free up space on your PC, if you have content you only use while at home. Just remember to delete the data from your PC after you transfer it to the Xbox.

Use an external drive

From USB drives to full external hard drives, one of the simplest ways to clean up your hard drive on Windows 10 is moving extra data outside of your computer.

First, hook up a hard drive and make sure that it is properly formatted and ready for uploads. Dragging and dropping a file into the new drive using File Explorer will create a copy of the file, allowing you to erase the original.

hard drive feeling messy you can tame it easily in windows 10 how to save disk space on by moving items external
Digital Trends

However, you can also move large chunks of files at one time. Open your File Explorer on the taskbar and select all the files you want to move outside your PC hard drive. Once they are selected, go to the Home menu at the top of the screen, select Move to, then select Choose Location. Pick your external drive from the list, and it will drop all files at that destination — you don’t even have to erase anything afterward.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
2nd gen chromecast news google 2015 unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Get the most out of your Chromecast with these handy tips

Google's Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra are the ultimate budget-friendly streaming devices for cord cutters. We've put together a list of our favorite tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Chromecast.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB HD box
Computing

These external drives have speed, durability, and storage space to spare

Whether you want an external storage drive that is fast, portable, or comes with a ton of storage, these are the best external hard drives available today. They all come with great features and competitive pricing.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Gaming

Here are all the game streaming services you should know about

You can still get your physical video game discs or cartridges at your local store or download games digitally, but another option is even more convenient: Game streaming. Here are the best game-streaming services.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect at Apple’s WWDC 2019

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's less than a week away. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Intel Core i7-7700K review
Computing

Does Qualcomm's latest laptop processor hold up against Intel's Core i5?

Qualcomm has been nipping at Intel's mobile CPU heels for years and now it might finally have overtaken it. To find out whether it's new SoC can hold its own in mid-range computing, we pitted the Snapdragon 8cx vs. Core i5.
Posted By Jon Martindale
asus zenbook pro duo computex ux581 multitasking
Computing

The ZenBook Pro Duo is a more practical take on dual-screen laptops

If you thought Apple's Touch Bar was a bit too cramped to be a truly useful productivity tool, Asus' Touch Bar-like ScreenPad Plus secondary display comes with 4K resolution on its new ZenBook Pro Duo.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

The best laptop for Fortnite will help you score victory royale

Want the best laptop for Fortnite? We tested numerous models with a wide variety of hardware options to find out what's best. Our final picks cover a huge range of budget, from $750 all the way up to $3,000.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Lenovo S330 Chromebook
Deals

The 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook laptop gets a $159 price cut

Chromebooks are gaining a lot of ground in the changing landscape of laptop computers. If you're thinking of trying one out, then the 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook is now on sale for just $159 -- almost 50% off its normal price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Privacy security stock photo
Computing

Flipboard hack prompts password reset for millions of users

Flipboard says it has been hit by hackers, resulting in the theft of personal data belonging to some of its 145 million users. As a precautionary measure, the company is prompting its community to create new passwords.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Verizon 5G Node
Mobile

Ignore the scaremongers. 5G won’t interfere with weather satellites. Here’s why

There are fears that 5G's use of mmWave -- Verizon's selected 5G technology -- will interfere with weather satellites, setting back weather forecasting by decades. But given no one has yet figured out how to make it work at scale, do we…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
razer announces mercury white peripheral series line
News

Razer gives its Mercury peripherals a sleek, minimalist makeover with White line

Building on its previous expansion of color options for its gaming peripherals, Razer has now unveiled a new line of Mercury White gaming accessories featuring a minimalist matte white look.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Mobile

Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch the keynote and see the latest announcements

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference is just days away and it's likely to be a stormer of a show. We're expecting to see many amazing announcements. But how can you actually watch it? Here's how to watch Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen