You would think that the best laptop deals for HP devices would come from the manufacturer itself, but Best Buy’s offer for the HP 14-inch Laptop proves that that’s not the case. The retailer is selling the budget device for an even more affordable $200, following a $50 discount on its original price of $250. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this bargain though, so if you’re thinking about buying it, you should do so right away.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands because of its reliable devices, which extends to its budget offerings like the HP 14-inch Laptop. In terms of performance, the device won’t blow you away with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are a far cry from what you’d find inside the best laptops, but if you’re only planning to use the device for basic functions like researching online, typing documents, and accessing streaming services, they’re more than enough.

True to its name, the HP 14-inch Laptop is equipped with a 14-inch display with HD resolution and narrow bezels, which is the perfect size for portability. The device can last up to 11 hours and 30 minutes of video playback or up to 9 hours of watching streaming content on a single charge, and with HP’s Fast Charge technology, its battery can go from empty to 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in. The HP 14-inch Laptop is also ready to roll right after unboxing as it’s got Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded in its 64GB eMMC.

You’ll rarely get the chance to get a dependable laptop for just $200, but Best Buy is currently giving you this opportunity with the HP 14-inch Laptop. The savings of $50 on its sticker price of $250 may not last long — it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so it’s highly recommended that you shop the offer right away. As long as you manage your expectations, the HP 14-inch Laptop may turn out to be your best purchase so far this year.

