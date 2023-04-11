 Skip to main content
Best Buy has a $200 HP laptop deal that you won’t even find at HP

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

You would think that the best laptop deals for HP devices would come from the manufacturer itself, but Best Buy’s offer for the HP 14-inch Laptop proves that that’s not the case. The retailer is selling the budget device for an even more affordable $200, following a $50 discount on its original price of $250. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this bargain though, so if you’re thinking about buying it, you should do so right away.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands because of its reliable devices, which extends to its budget offerings like the HP 14-inch Laptop. In terms of performance, the device won’t blow you away with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are a far cry from what you’d find inside the best laptops, but if you’re only planning to use the device for basic functions like researching online, typing documents, and accessing streaming services, they’re more than enough.

True to its name, the HP 14-inch Laptop is equipped with a 14-inch display with HD resolution and narrow bezels, which is the perfect size for portability. The device can last up to 11 hours and 30 minutes of video playback or up to 9 hours of watching streaming content on a single charge, and with HP’s Fast Charge technology, its battery can go from empty to 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in. The HP 14-inch Laptop is also ready to roll right after unboxing as it’s got Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded in its 64GB eMMC.

You’ll rarely get the chance to get a dependable laptop for just $200, but Best Buy is currently giving you this opportunity with the HP 14-inch Laptop. The savings of $50 on its sticker price of $250 may not last long — it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so it’s highly recommended that you shop the offer right away. As long as you manage your expectations, the HP 14-inch Laptop may turn out to be your best purchase so far this year.

Perfect for school, this HP 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off for a limited time
hp pavilion x360 14 review 01

Students who need a reliable laptop for their daily workload should check out the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. The device already provides immense value for its original price of $800, so it's an even bigger steal at just $550 following a $250 discount from HP. Like most laptop deals that are perfect for school, we don't expect this offer to last long, so if you want to take advantage of the lowered price, you'll have to buy it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop
In terms of performance, the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop will be able to keep up with all kinds of tasks for school with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It's also got 8GB of RAM that's a good starting point for laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, and a 256GB SSD for storage. The device has Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones for joining online classes and meetings.

Read more
Lenovo Legion 5i deal slashes $660 off the popular gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

The gaming laptops that are worth buying aren't exactly affordable, but fortunately there are gaming laptop deals that reduce their prices to pull them within reach for more gamers. For example, the popular Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is currently on sale with a $660 discount from Lenovo, so it can be yours for $1,380 instead of its original price of $2,040. It's still not cheap, but if you buy it now, you'll get savings that you can spend on accessories and video games.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 may not be as expensive as the high-end models of the best gaming laptops, but it provides powerful performance that won't have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for the vast majority of gamers.

Read more
Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

If you're feeling cramped on your phone or tablet, it's time to expand your world view -- the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It's more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If "ease and comfort" is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley.

The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there's always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we've already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
HP Laptop 17 -- $330, was $500

Read more