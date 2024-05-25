 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP 17-inch laptop is reduced to $270 for Memorial Day weekend

By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
HP

There are a lot of excellent laptop brands on the market running early Memorial Day deals, and if you want to snag yourself a 17-inch laptop without paying an arm and a leg, then HP has the solution for you. It’s not often you find 17-inch laptops on the market because they tend to be bulky, but for those who love larger screens, something like the HP Laptop 17z is perfect because it’s large and won’t break the bank. While it usually goes for $560, HP has discounted it quite heavily down to just $270, saving you a whopping $290 in the process.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

If you don’t need a laptop for any sort of heavy lifting and just want something basic for streaming and productivity tasks, then the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U that the HP Laptop 17z comes with should be more than enough. That said, it is worth considering the upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $100, which will certainly eat into the $290 discount, but it will also give you a better quality of life and some versatility. Unfortunately, there is no way to upgrade the 8GB of RAM that it comes with, but even so, it should be enough for most folks to have a relatively smooth experience, especially if you keep on top of your open tabs and apps.

The screen is 17.3 inches big, so a bit larger than you’d expect, and also runs a 1920 x 1080 resolution, with the option to upgrade the screen to a touch screen at the cost of $30 and downgrade the resolution to 1600 x 900. We’d strongly advise against that, given that pixel density gets impacted quite heavily at that size of a monitor, so if you plan to stream content like shows and films, it’s not going to be great. On the other hand, its probably a great idea to upgrade the standard 128GB internal storage to at least 256GB for an extra $30, although you could also just grab one of these external hard drive deals for a bit more versatility.

Related

All in all, the HP Laptop 17z is a surprisingly solid laptop with a couple of great customization options that you don’t necessarily have to go for, although the $290 discount from HP that brings it down to $270 does give you a bit of wiggle room. That said, if this early Memorial Day deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are a lot of other great 17-inch laptop deals you can check out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This HP 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $800 to $450
HP Pavilion x360 laptop in laptop mode.

Can't decide between tablet or a laptop? This deal on an affordable 2-in-1 laptop from the HP Memorial Day sale is really worthy of a look. It has a discount of $350 for the sale, taking its price from $800 to $450. That makes this one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy at the moment if you're on a budget. To go see this tablet laptop hybrid yourself, and take advantage of the great discount, tap the button below to find it on the HP website. Feel free to keep reading, as well, as we will break down all the details of the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible as well as examine why you will want to buy it.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible
At its base, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible starts with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 15.6 inch edge-to-edge 768 touchscreen. Note that all of these are upgradeable, with clearly displayed price changes for each upgrade. We won't go into the specifics of each upgrade, but it is worth noting that you can upgrade two or more of these categories without exceeding the $350 you're saving off of the original model. For example, going from 8GB of RAM to 16GB will only run you $90. Getting 1080p? Just $30.

Read more
This Lenovo Legion Pro gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $460 off
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.

There are a lot of gaming laptop deals in the market right now, but not all of them are worth spending your hard-earned money on. Here's a recommendation if you're looking for a mid-range device that's relatively affordable -- the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Pro 5 for $1,140, following a $460 discount from Lenovo on its original price of $1,600. We don't expect this device to stay this cheap for long though, so if you want to buy it at 28% off, you're going to have to proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop
For the fantastic value that it provides and its amazing performance for its price, we've selected the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 as the top pick in our list of the best gaming laptops. It may not be the most powerful machine out there, but with its AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it won't have any trouble running the best PC games. The gaming laptop even ships with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start downloading and installing games into its 1TB SSD as soon as you power it on.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
An Alienware m16 gaming laptop in use on a desk, playing Baldur's Gate III.

If you've been following the gaming laptop space in the past few years, then you know that some of the best gaming laptops out there are surprisingly small an powerful, and some might even compete with the best gaming desktops. Even so, they can get quite expensive, especially if you want to get the highest-end GPU that will let you play the best PC games, all of which tend to need a beefy GPU to get the best graphical settings and refresh rate. To that end, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals across the biggest brands to save you a bit of cash, and that includes Lenovo laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and HP laptop deals. If you still can't find what you're looking for, then you can also check out our roundup of general laptop deals that may have something a bit more muted yet still excellent for gaming.
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop -- $751, was $950

The Acer Nitro 5 is a good gaming laptop to consider if you’re looking for some value. It has internal hardware that’s hard to find at such a great price, including a 12th-generation Intel processor with eight cores, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which is an entry-level GPU. These work together to make your gaming experience immersive and smooth, and a 512GB solid-state drive makes for a lot of space to store your favorite PC games. You also get an impressive 17.3-inch screen that runs at FHD and a 144Hz refresh rate, although the RTX 3050 might struggle with that without graphical setting compromises.

Read more