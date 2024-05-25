There are a lot of excellent laptop brands on the market running early Memorial Day deals, and if you want to snag yourself a 17-inch laptop without paying an arm and a leg, then HP has the solution for you. It’s not often you find 17-inch laptops on the market because they tend to be bulky, but for those who love larger screens, something like the HP Laptop 17z is perfect because it’s large and won’t break the bank. While it usually goes for $560, HP has discounted it quite heavily down to just $270, saving you a whopping $290 in the process.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

If you don’t need a laptop for any sort of heavy lifting and just want something basic for streaming and productivity tasks, then the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U that the HP Laptop 17z comes with should be more than enough. That said, it is worth considering the upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $100, which will certainly eat into the $290 discount, but it will also give you a better quality of life and some versatility. Unfortunately, there is no way to upgrade the 8GB of RAM that it comes with, but even so, it should be enough for most folks to have a relatively smooth experience, especially if you keep on top of your open tabs and apps.

The screen is 17.3 inches big, so a bit larger than you’d expect, and also runs a 1920 x 1080 resolution, with the option to upgrade the screen to a touch screen at the cost of $30 and downgrade the resolution to 1600 x 900. We’d strongly advise against that, given that pixel density gets impacted quite heavily at that size of a monitor, so if you plan to stream content like shows and films, it’s not going to be great. On the other hand, its probably a great idea to upgrade the standard 128GB internal storage to at least 256GB for an extra $30, although you could also just grab one of these external hard drive deals for a bit more versatility.

All in all, the HP Laptop 17z is a surprisingly solid laptop with a couple of great customization options that you don’t necessarily have to go for, although the $290 discount from HP that brings it down to $270 does give you a bit of wiggle room. That said, if this early Memorial Day deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are a lot of other great 17-inch laptop deals you can check out.

