This could be your last chance to get this HP 17-inch laptop for only $290

The holidays have left some great laptop deals hanging around, and one of them is on an HP 17-inch laptop. It’s one we’ve seen discounted before, but with the new year coming there’s no telling how much longer you’ll be able to get a deal on it. The HP 17z-cp200 with some entry-level specs is going for just $290, which is a savings of $210 from its regular price of $500. This makes it some good competition for many of the best budget laptops, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z-cp200

HP makes a wide variety of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the spectrum, providing basic specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It has a dual-core AMD Athlon Gold processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It also checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 128GB solid state drive. While these specs do land in the range of entry-level, this laptop can still get things done. It also comes with Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking this laptop out of the box.

So what kind of use does an entry-level laptop get you? This laptop can certainly handle everyday tasks such as word processing, spreadsheets, email, and browsing the web. WiFi connectivity is part of the package, so you can take this laptop with you to the coffee shop to do your work. It also offers a lot when it comes to comfort, as it has a lift-hinge design that makes typing more ergonomic, as well as an enlarged clickpad. Additionally, the 17-inch screen is larger than you’ll find on most laptops. It makes this HP laptop a good way to check in for some binge watching with all of your favorite streaming services.

The 17-inch HP laptop 17z-cp200 is going for just $290 with this deal at HP, which is a savings of $210 from its regular price of $500. You’ll need to act quickly to claim a discount on this laptop, as there’s no telling how much longer it will be a sale-favorite with HP.

