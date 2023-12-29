 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This could be your last chance to get this HP 17-inch laptop for only $290

Andrew Morrisey
By
The HP 17-inch laptop against a white background.
HP

The holidays have left some great laptop deals hanging around, and one of them is on an HP 17-inch laptop. It’s one we’ve seen discounted before, but with the new year coming there’s no telling how much longer you’ll be able to get a deal on it. The HP 17z-cp200 with some entry-level specs is going for just $290, which is a savings of $210 from its regular price of $500. This makes it some good competition for many of the best budget laptops, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z-cp200

HP makes a wide variety of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the spectrum, providing basic specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It has a dual-core AMD Athlon Gold processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It also checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 128GB solid state drive. While these specs do land in the range of entry-level, this laptop can still get things done. It also comes with Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking this laptop out of the box.

So what kind of use does an entry-level laptop get you? This laptop can certainly handle everyday tasks such as word processing, spreadsheets, email, and browsing the web. WiFi connectivity is part of the package, so you can take this laptop with you to the coffee shop to do your work. It also offers a lot when it comes to comfort, as it has a lift-hinge design that makes typing more ergonomic, as well as an enlarged clickpad. Additionally, the 17-inch screen is larger than you’ll find on most laptops. It makes this HP laptop a good way to check in for some binge watching with all of your favorite streaming services.

Related

The 17-inch HP laptop 17z-cp200 is going for just $290 with this deal at HP, which is a savings of $210 from its regular price of $500. You’ll need to act quickly to claim a discount on this laptop, as there’s no telling how much longer it will be a sale-favorite with HP.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
Last chance to get the Dell XPS 17 laptop while it’s $500 off
Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you want to buy a thin and light laptop but don't want to go for something like the MacBook Air, which is both expensive and puts you into the Apple ecosystem, the Dell XPS lineup is a great alternative. The XPS laptops are Dell's answer to the need for thin laptops that aren't from Apple, and, even better, there are a lot more configurations and sizes you can pick from. While this XPS 17 is bigger than a MacBook Air, there's a great deal on it from Dell that brings it down to $1,699 from $2,199, which is a significant $500 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a thin and light laptop with a large screen.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17
This configuration of the Dell XPS 17 has a lot of standout features, the most interesting of which is likely the inclusion of the RTX 4050 graphics card. While the XPS 17 is not really meant as a thin gaming laptop, the fact that it includes an entry-level GPU means you can certainly get a bit of gaming out of it, although don't expect to be playing the latest AAA games. More importantly, it comes with a mid-to-high end 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, which will easily handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks without an issue, and you might even be able to get some editing done.

Read more
This HP gaming laptop is discounted from $1,099 to $699
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

One of the best gaming laptop deals is ending very soon at Walmart and if you're looking for a mid-range laptop for less, you seriously don't want to miss out. For now, you can buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for $699 reduced $400 from the usual price of $1,099. An exceptionally tempting deal, here's what else you need to know about it before you make your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop
As one of the best laptop brands, you're in safe hands with anything from HP. With the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop, you get an Intel Core i5-12500H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage space. The graphics card is an important component of any gaming system and this one has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 card paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and anti-glare properties. It's a great mid-range package but it also adds some neat extra details.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on HP, Lenovo, Dell and Apple
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Buying a new laptop can be very daunting, especially with how saturated the market is with dozens of options from nearly a dozen brands and various configurations of each of those laptops. Even worse is trying to navigate the maze of available laptop deals across various retailers, and for those who don't want to do all that legwork, you're in luck! We've used our experience to collect the best deals in various categories to ensure you get the best bang for your buck. All you need to do is have a general sense of what specs or brand you want, and we'll likely have a deal for it listed below.

Best Laptop Deals

Read more