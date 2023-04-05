If you prefer the utility of a larger screen on your laptop over the portability that a smaller display brings, it’s highly recommended that you search for 17-inch laptops. Their size may make you think that they’re beyond your budget, but fortunately, there are laptop deals that make them more affordable, like HP’s $170 discount for the HP 17z Laptop. Instead of $500, you’ll only have to pay $330 for the device, but you need to make the purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long this offer will stay online.

Why you should buy the HP 17z Laptop

You’ll be working on your projects and watching streaming content with bright colors and sharp details on the HP 17z Laptop’s 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution, while flicker-free technology will reduce eye strain and fatigue when you have to look at the screen for several hours. The laptop also features a lift hinge that raises it to a more natural typing angle when the screen is open, so that you’ll have a more comfortable experience when you type long documents.

The performance of the HP 17z Laptop won’t challenge the speed of the best laptops, but with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM — which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a good starting point — it’s the laptop equivalent of a daily driver. It’s ready to roll as soon as you unbox it as Windows 11 Home is pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD, while HP’s Fast Charge feature will restore up to 50% of the HP 17z Laptop’s battery after just 45 minutes of being plugged in to make sure that it’s rarely out of commission.

Buying a 17-inch laptop won’t set you back by as much as you thought if you take advantage of HP’s offer for the HP 17z Laptop. The device is yours for just $330, for $170 in savings from its original price of $500. The HP 17z Laptop is a steal at this cost, but you’ll have to be quick with adding it to your cart and checking out because the discount may end at any moment.

