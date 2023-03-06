 Skip to main content
HP’s latest sale drops the price of this 17-inch laptop to $330

Jennifer Allen
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

If you’re trying to keep costs down while finding laptop deals that suit your needs, HP has a fairly good one right now. At the moment, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for $330 instead of $500. Understandably, this isn’t a high-end laptop by any means but if you’re fine with having the most basic hardware at your disposal or you’re looking for a system for your child, this could be it. It’s part of HP’s 72-hour flash sale that’s going on right now so you’ll need to be quick if it’s for you. Here’s a brief overview of what to expect.

Why you should buy the HP 17z

Far from one of the best laptops, the HP 17z laptop is still a decent bet if you simply can’t afford much. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s basic stuff but it’ll run Windows 11 Home which is included if you don’t need it to juggle multiple apps at once or anything too demanding. This is very much a laptop for sticking to the basics so it’s well-suited if you want to give your child their first laptop without spending a lot, or you’re looking for something to browse the web or work on some documents, at home or on the move (although the 17-inch screen may be a little too big to lug around comfortably).

It also feels good to use thanks to its lift-hinge design which means you get a more natural and comfortable typing position. There’s an enlarged clickpad too with attention to detail reminding you why HP is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from. Of course, a 17-inch screen is a rarity for laptops in this price range so we’re delighted to see this one. It’s an HD+ display so the resolution isn’t full HD but at least you get up to 1600 x 900 so there’s room here to see what you’re working on. Additionally, there’s an HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones to assist with all your video calls for work or study.

This HP 17-inch laptop is a basic but functional laptop that’s a good option for anyone who needs to keep costs down. Normally priced at $500, it’s currently down to $330 at HP so you save $170 off the regular price. The HP flash sale ends soon so snap it up now if it sounds good to you.

Insane deal slashes $5,150 off this Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 4, 2023 10:00AM
lenovo thinkpad p16 mobile workstation deal march 2023 feature

Even though we're constantly searching for deals, sometimes we find laptop deals that we can't believe. That's the story with this crazy Lenovo discount. Normally priced at $9,719 according to Lenovo, this Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation is down to $4,569. Yup, that's a huge saving of $5,150 but this still isn't exactly an impulse buy. Still, if you're looking for Lenovo laptop deals for high-end users, read on while we take a look at it. It's nearly sold out so be fast.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation has the kind of specification that's clearly built with specialist tasks in mind. There's a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor which will annihilate the competition that usually offers an i7 or even i5 processor. Even more remarkably, there's 128GB of DDR5 memory. That's not us making a mistake -- it really is that vast a sum of memory. Usually, even among the best laptops, we would see 32GB at the absolute maximum and then only for high-end gaming systems. Here, there's a truly substantial 128GB of RAM that should future-proof this system for a long time to come.

Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $600 off
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 4, 2023
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Gaming laptops have come a long way from just a few years ago when they were bulky and often underpowered, but luckily, there are some excellent recent gaming laptop deals you can grab, like the Alienware M15 R7 from Dell. Of course, gaming laptops are still quite expensive, but this deal from Dell brings the M15 R7 down to $1,100 from $1,700 if you use the code "SAVE100" in combination with the $500 deal it already has, so be sure to use that during checkout!

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7

Flash deal drops the price of this Lenovo Chromebook to $105
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
March 4, 2023
A young woman carries her Lenovo Chromebook 3 up a flight of stairs.

When it comes to budget laptops, cheap Chromebook deals should be the first thing you look for. Chromebooks are already cheap, usually under $300, but extra deals discount them to the price of a nice dinner. Take this Lenovo Chromebook deal, for instance. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is usually only $139, a very cheap laptop. This weekend, though, it's discounted to only $105. Granted, that's only a $34 discount, but that's a hefty price cut considering how cheap it was to begin with. If you're a tech savvy customer who wants to hear more about why this Lenovo Chromebook deal is worth your money, read on. If the price is enough to grab you, buy it at the link below.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3
Chromebooks aren't known for their power. They're known for being easy to use, portable, cheap, and dependable. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 checks all of those boxes. It uses an Intel Celeron processor, a dependable option that is fairly standard for both Chromebooks and low budget laptops. It has an integrated Intel UHD graphics card, which is also in the low-budget tier, but could handle 1080p video fine. If you do want to watch 1080p or 4K video, you'll have to get an external monitor from the best monitor deals, since this device's 11-inch display can only handle 720p.

