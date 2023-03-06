If you’re trying to keep costs down while finding laptop deals that suit your needs, HP has a fairly good one right now. At the moment, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for $330 instead of $500. Understandably, this isn’t a high-end laptop by any means but if you’re fine with having the most basic hardware at your disposal or you’re looking for a system for your child, this could be it. It’s part of HP’s 72-hour flash sale that’s going on right now so you’ll need to be quick if it’s for you. Here’s a brief overview of what to expect.

Why you should buy the HP 17z

Far from one of the best laptops, the HP 17z laptop is still a decent bet if you simply can’t afford much. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s basic stuff but it’ll run Windows 11 Home which is included if you don’t need it to juggle multiple apps at once or anything too demanding. This is very much a laptop for sticking to the basics so it’s well-suited if you want to give your child their first laptop without spending a lot, or you’re looking for something to browse the web or work on some documents, at home or on the move (although the 17-inch screen may be a little too big to lug around comfortably).

It also feels good to use thanks to its lift-hinge design which means you get a more natural and comfortable typing position. There’s an enlarged clickpad too with attention to detail reminding you why HP is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from. Of course, a 17-inch screen is a rarity for laptops in this price range so we’re delighted to see this one. It’s an HD+ display so the resolution isn’t full HD but at least you get up to 1600 x 900 so there’s room here to see what you’re working on. Additionally, there’s an HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones to assist with all your video calls for work or study.

This HP 17-inch laptop is a basic but functional laptop that’s a good option for anyone who needs to keep costs down. Normally priced at $500, it’s currently down to $330 at HP so you save $170 off the regular price. The HP flash sale ends soon so snap it up now if it sounds good to you.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations