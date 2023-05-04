 Skip to main content
HP sale drops the price of this business laptop from $1,465 to $699

Andrew Morrisey
By
While many of the best laptop brands will offer a discount here and there, HP is currently offering deals across its model lineups for 72 hours. This flash sale has the price of the HP 255 G9 notebook PC dropped all the way down to $699. It would regularly cost $1,465, which makes for a savings of $766. This laptop has some impressive specs and would go well in the workflow of professionals and business-minded people There less than one day left in this flash sale, so click over to HP to grab this laptop while you can.

Why you should buy the HP 255 G9 laptop

The HP 255 G9 laptop isn’t a laptop that’s often talked about amongst the best laptops, but it’s not due to any lack of capability. It’s made to suit the needs of more professional users, including the likes of entrepreneurs and businesses. This is especially true of this discounted build of the HP 255 G9 laptop.It includes Windows 11 Pro, several high speed connection ports, an HD webcam, and a full size numeric keypad. It’s comfortable and accurate touchpad is also something many users who sit at their compute for long stretches will appreciate.

When it comes to performance and daily use, the HP 255 G9 laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with six cores. This combines with 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics to create a snappy, responsive user experience. The 16.6-inch display comes in at HD resolution, and a 26GB solid state drive should provide plenty of storage to house your most important software. While its regular price point makes this a laptop that draws the interest of laptop users with more professional needs, with this discount it falls into the price range of many of the best budget laptops. It’s a great consideration if you’re looking to land some impressive hardware at a low price.

While the HP 255 G9 laptop would regularly set you back more than $1,400, it’s just $699 during this HP flash sale. This makes the total savings worth $766, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Be sure to act quickly, as this HP flash sale ends soon.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
