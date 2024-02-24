Ends today: Get this HP all-in-one PC for under $500

There are several reasons for looking at all-in-one computers in desktop computer deals, and whatever yours may be, you should check out this offer for the HP All-in-One 24. From its original price of $700, it’s down to just $480 following a $220 discount from HP. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though — we don’t know how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down, so there’s a chance that you miss out if you act slow.

Why you should buy the HP All-in-One 24

Unlike traditional desktop computers that require a separate purchase from monitor deals, all-in-one computers like the HP All-in-One 24 combines the CPU and the display in one package. In this case, it’s a bright and colorful 23.8-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which will be perfect for working on projects, browsing the internet, and watching streaming shows. Every purchase of the HP All-in-One 24 comes with a wired keyboard and mouse combo, but if you decide to invest in a wireless keyboard and mouse, the only cable that you’ll need is the power cord. This reduces the clutter in front of you, which should help you better focus on your tasks at hand.

Inside the HP All-in-One 24 are the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which should suffice for everyday usage, and it’s also equipped with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The HP All-in-One 24 also comes with a pop-up webcam with a privacy shutter and dual microphones with advanced noise reduction so your teammates will see and hear you clearly during online meetings.

The HP All-in-One 24 can boost your productivity while clearing up the clutter on your desk

