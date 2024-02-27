 Skip to main content
5 gaming laptop deals worth buying before the end of the month

We see a refresh of gaming laptop deals at the end of each month, which gives gamers a new set of options for the next device. With February coming to a close, this may be your last chance to take advantage of the offers that we’ve rounded up as we’re not sure if they’ll still be around when March rolls in. Whether you want a budget-friendly gaming laptop or you’re willing to make a significant investment, there’s something for you in the bargains below, and once you’re determined what to buy, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately while the discount is still online.

HP Victus 15 — $550, was $800

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The HP Victus 15 is featured in our list of the best budget gaming laptops as the top 15-inch option, as it offers decent performance at a relatively lower cost than its peers with the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications are enough to run the best PC games — though you may have to go with low graphics settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 — $900, was $1,430

An OLED HDR demo running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If portability is important for you as you want to be able to get your gaming fix anywhere, check out the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. With its thin and light design, and a 14-inch QHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, it takes a spot in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the smallest gaming laptop to consider buying. It doesn’t sacrifice performance to maintain its small size though, as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, along with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Razer Blade 17 — $1,800, was $3,400

Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.
Digital Trends

Razer is a brand that’s known among gamers for its gaming accessories, but it has also delved into hardware with gaming laptops like the Razer Blade 17. Its 17.3-inch display offers QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home offers ample storage space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs. The Razer Blade 17 is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM.

Razer Blade 15 — $1,900, was $3,700

2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced
Razer

The Razer Blade 15 features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate, and it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop also provides plenty of storage space with its 1TB SSD, which comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

Alienware m18 — $3,500, was $4,300

The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.
Alienware

For one of the most powerful gaming laptops that you can buy right now, here’s the Alienware m18. Inside it are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM, which makes it ready for the upcoming PC games of the next several years. The Alienware m18 isn’t as portable with its 18-inch display, but you won’t be complaining because you’ll be able to fully appreciate the graphics of modern titles with its QHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

