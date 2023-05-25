Memorial Day sales are the perfect time to save big on some great laptop deals. In particular, we’re impressed by the many HP Business laptops on sale right now. So many in fact that we encourage you to hit the button below to see all the options in the sale. There are nearly 30 of them right now and there’s sure to be a specification that’s perfect for your business or home office needs. If you need a little guidance, keep reading while we highlight a few on offer. Whatever your intentions, you’re going to love being able to save big this Memorial Day in the HP Memorial Day sale.

What to shop for in the HP Memorial Day sale

There are a lot of options in the HP Business laptop sale and they’re all reliable thanks to HP being one of the best laptop brands around right now. The biggest discount is on the . It’s normally priced at $5,301, but it’s down to $2,299 in this sale. It’s not a laptop for everyone due to its high-end focus, but it’s certainly powerful. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics card. The 16-inch WUXGA display has 400 nits of brightness and — of course — plenty of room for working on. It’s a system keen to vie for a place among the best laptops for sure.

A more popular option for many is likely to be the . It’s normally priced at $1,465 and it’s down to $749 at the moment. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage making it perfect for home office use. If you want to go a little cheaper, there’s always another with an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s down to $628 from $1,339 so it’s ideal for anyone on a budget.

With so many options in the HP Business laptop Memorial Day sales, we can’t recommend enough that you hit the button below to see what’s out there. We’ve only picked out a precious few highlights to give you an idea of what you can buy today. Check out the full range to see how much you could save this Memorial Day sale season.

