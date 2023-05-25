 Skip to main content
Save over $3,000 on HP business laptops in the Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day sales are the perfect time to save big on some great laptop deals. In particular, we’re impressed by the many HP Business laptops on sale right now. So many in fact that we encourage you to hit the button below to see all the options in the sale. There are nearly 30 of them right now and there’s sure to be a specification that’s perfect for your business or home office needs. If you need a little guidance, keep reading while we highlight a few on offer. Whatever your intentions, you’re going to love being able to save big this Memorial Day in the HP Memorial Day sale.

What to shop for in the HP Memorial Day sale

There are a lot of options in the HP Business laptop sale and they’re all reliable thanks to HP being one of the best laptop brands around right now. The biggest discount is on the . It’s normally priced at $5,301, but it’s down to $2,299 in this sale. It’s not a laptop for everyone due to its high-end focus, but it’s certainly powerful. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics card. The 16-inch WUXGA display has 400 nits of brightness and — of course — plenty of room for working on. It’s a system keen to vie for a place among the best laptops for sure.

A more popular option for many is likely to be the . It’s normally priced at $1,465 and it’s down to $749 at the moment. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage making it perfect for home office use. If you want to go a little cheaper, there’s always another with an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s down to $628 from $1,339 so it’s ideal for anyone on a budget.

With so many options in the HP Business laptop Memorial Day sales, we can’t recommend enough that you hit the button below to see what’s out there. We’ve only picked out a precious few highlights to give you an idea of what you can buy today. Check out the full range to see how much you could save this Memorial Day sale season.

This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $750 off right now
HP Omen 45L with the front panel removed.

Often the home of great gaming PC deals, HP has an excellent offer on the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop right now. Usually priced at $2,300, it's down to $1,550 for a limited time only so you save a huge $750 off the regular price. It's packed with great hardware so it's an unmissable offer if you're keen to have an established gaming desktop in your home or gaming den. Keen to know more? Let's take a look at everything you need to know before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L
HP is known for making some of the best gaming PCs with the HP Omen range a particular highlight. In the case of this HP Omen 45L, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor along with 16GB of HyperX memory to start you off well. From there, there's 512GB of SSD storage accompanied by 1TB of regular hard drive space, so there's plenty of storage room for installing all your favorite games and storing essential files without an issue. Most important for any gaming rig is its graphics card and here, we have a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. A well-balanced set of components, the HP Omen 45L means you'll be able to play all the latest games without a hitch. All you need to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors, and you're good to go for the foreseeable future.

Read more
Usually $1,250, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is down to $900
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

Dell is frequently the home of great laptop deals and that continues to be the case when it comes to anyone seeking out a sweet gaming laptop. At the moment, you can buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop for $900 instead of $1,250, making it one of the best gaming laptop deals around. It's a clearance offer so we're expecting this $350 discount to be strictly limited and unlikely to last for long. A well-made laptop for anyone keen to game on the move or without their setup taking much room, here's a quick look at what to expect before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
It's safe to say that Dell easily tops the best laptop brands around across the board. The Dell G16 gaming laptop is an excellent example of its quality. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For a gaming system, more storage would have been nice but you'll still be able to install a selection of games at the same time so you can swap around.

Read more
LG’s massive, lightweight 17-inch laptop is $600 off today
LG Gram 17 Pro 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals around for anyone looking for something ultra-sleek, stylish, and powerful. Right now, you can buy the LG Gram 17-inch Ultra Lightweight laptop for $1,200 meaning you save $600 off the regular price of $1,800. Slim yet powerful, this is a fairly special laptop as usually you have to sacrifice portability in exchange for a good-sized screen. If you're keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, you can simply hit the buy button below to get straight to Best Buy to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the LG Gram
LG may not feature among many best laptop brands lists but that's more because it doesn't release many laptops rather than because it lacks quality. Instead, the handful of options from LG are all very well-designed so it's worth paying attention to its offerings. In the case of the LG Gram, it has mostly everything you could want to work well and in style while on the move. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor teamed up with 16GB of extra fast memory. 1TB of SSD storage gives you plenty of room for storing all your most valuable files and more.

Read more