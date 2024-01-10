Looking for a cheap printer? This HP is discounted to $50

You don’t necessarily have to break the bank when it comes to purchasing a new printer. This HP Deskjet 2755e All-in-One Printer is a great way to save some money on a reliable and basic device that was designed to be used in your home. Right now, you can get $35 off this wireless printer that is normally priced at $85 on the HP website. Dare we say, this might be one of the best printer deals we’ve seen this year.

Why you should buy the HP Deskjet 2755e All-in-One Printer

All of your printing needs can be controlled via the HP Smart App that also guides you through the simple setup of the printer. The app also allows you to monitor ink levels, scan on the go, send secure mobile faxes and lets you print photos straight from you camera roll, social media and Google photos via connected Bluetooth. This printer is perfect for your home and is ideal for printing 10 to 100 plus pages per month, including everyday documents such as recipes, homework and documents. This device prints, scans and copies in color with mobile and wireless printing and can print up to 7.5 pages per minute in black ink and 5.5. per minute in colored ink.

For even more benefits, sign up for HP+, which offers advanced security and app features, automatic software updates, and automatic connection to the Internet so you won’t ever have unexpected problems using the device. To sign up for HP+, you’ll need an Internet connection, HP account and original HP cartridges ,which must always be used with this printer to guarantee longevity. This printer is the perfect size to place on a desk or small table and features an LCD control panel, flatbed scanner, a 60-sheet rear input tray and 25-sheet output tray.

If you are searching for a printer with basic home printing, scanning and copying features, the HP Deskjet 2755e All-in-One Printer is an inexpensive and easy-to-use option. Save $35 on this printer by heading to the HP website and taking full advantage of this printer deal. For $50 you can grab a wireless printer that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

