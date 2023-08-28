This HP business laptop deal cuts over $1,800 off the price

For any business user looking for a great laptop for work purposes, HP has one of the best laptop deals right now. Today, you can buy the HP EliteBook 865 16-inch G9 notebook for $1,499. It’s usually priced at $3,321 so you’re saving a hefty $1,822 on the usual price. Packed with all the hardware you could need to work effectively on the move, here’s everything else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP EliteBook 865 16-inch G9 notebook

As one of the best laptop brands, you can trust HP as this laptop demonstrates. With the HP EliteBook 865 16-inch G9 notebook, you get great specs. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U processor along with 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. All of those core specs are ideal for working productively and speedily too.

It looks good too thanks to the 16-inch display being a WUXGA panel with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, 100% sRGB and having anti-glare properties. Up top is a 5MP IR webcam for taking video calls and looking pretty good while doing so. The HP EliteBook 865 16-inch G9 notebook also has audio by Bang & Olufsen so it sounds great while there are dual stereo speakers and dual array world-facing microphones. Continuing the useful features, the HP EliteBook 865 16-inch G9 notebook has an HP premium keyboard that is spill-resistant and backlit. It has room for a numeric keypad as well.

To make the HP EliteBook 865 16-inch G9 notebook a tempting proposition for anyone seeking one of the best business laptops, there’s also protection by HP Wolf Security. It provides preconfigured enterprise-level PC protection intended for small and medium-sized businesses. Via HP Sure Sense, you also get extensive protection from malware with deep learning AI providing advanced protection. Such protection really makes the laptop stand out among the regular best laptops with a keen eye on how it helps business users.

Usually priced at $3,321, the HP EliteBook 865 16-inch G9 notebook is enjoying a huge price cut of $1,822 at HP right now. Down to $1,499, it’s a more affordable proposition for small businesses looking to invest for the long term.

