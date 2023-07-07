 Skip to main content
We can’t believe the sale price of this HP PC with an RTX 3070 Ti

HP might not be a company you usually associate with pre-built desktop PCs, but in the past few years, it’s done a great job with its Pavilion and OMEN gaming PCs. While it might be strange to say, HP has now also added the HP Envy desktops to their lineup of great gaming PCs and one is quite heavily discounted right now: You can get a HP Envy with an RTX 3070 Ti for $1,280, down from the usual $1,900.

Why you should buy the HP Envy Desktop PC

The most impressive about the HP Envy is not the price but the fact that it runs an RTX 3070 Ti under the hood, a relatively powerful GPU that will manage most modern AAA with high graphical settings. It’s not going to work great for 4k compared to something like the RTX 4090, but if you use RTX DLSS, you can potentially get 4k with a higher framerate. That means you have your pick of monitor deals whether you want high framerates or higher resolution, although, with the RTX 3070Ti, we’d suggest aiming for a 2k resolution monitor to get the most out of your GPU. Besides the great GPU, you also get an Intel Core i7-12700 processor, which is more than enough for most folk, whether you want to play strategy games, do productivity work, or even do some streaming on the side.

While the 16GB of DDR4 isn’t the latest, it’s still pretty great for most consumers, and you can absolutely upgrade it yourself down the line if you ever feel like you need more, especially since you have two free memory slots to work with. Storage is also pretty good, with your primary storage being a 512GB SSD and the secondary storage being a 1TB HDD, so you have loads of space for games. HP has also thrown in Wi-Fi 6 for a stable connection when gaming; although it’s unnecessary since folks tend to connect desktops using network cables, still, it’s appreciated. It’s also appreciated that HP bundles in a mouse and keyboard, but you’re better off going for proper gaming keyboards and gaming mice.

All in all, the HP Envy PC has a lot of great features, and while its usual price is a bit high, the substantial discount from HP bringing it down to $1,280 makes it one of the better gaming PC deals happening today.

