If you’re having trouble deciding between laptop deals and tablet deals, why not buy a device that can get you the best of both worlds? Aim for a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Envy x360, which is available with a $290 discount from HP. You’ll only have to pay $550 for this versatile machine instead of $840, but you’ll have to hurry because we’re not sure when its price will go back to normal.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360

At first glance, the HP Envy x360 looks like a traditional laptop that features a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution. However, if you look closer, you’ll see that the display is attached to the device’s body with 360-degree hinges. The HP Envy x36 is a convertible laptop, which our laptop buying guide explains as a laptop that can transform into a tablet by flipping the keyboard all the way under the screen. You’ll be able to take advantage of the utility of a keyboard while the HP Envy x360 is in laptop form, and enjoy convenience and ease of use while it’s in tablet form.

The ability to change modes depending on the situation isn’t the only reason that you’d want to buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop though. It’s also more than capable of keeping up with your daily tasks, as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You’ll also have ample storage space for your apps and documents on its 256GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using the HP Envy x360 right after unboxing it.

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is one of the most interesting HP laptop deals that you can shop today, because not only will you be getting two devices for the price of one, but you’ll also benefit from reliable performance no matter how you use it. It also helps that you’ll be pocketing savings of $290, as the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is down to $550 from its sticker price of $840. It’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out immediately though, as the discount may end at any moment.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations