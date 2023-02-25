 Skip to main content
If you buy one thing today, make it this HP 2-in-1 laptop for $550

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Envy x360 13 2022 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you’re having trouble deciding between laptop deals and tablet deals, why not buy a device that can get you the best of both worlds? Aim for a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Envy x360, which is available with a $290 discount from HP. You’ll only have to pay $550 for this versatile machine instead of $840, but you’ll have to hurry because we’re not sure when its price will go back to normal.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360

The Envy x360 13 in tent mode on a table.

At first glance, the HP Envy x360 looks like a traditional laptop that features a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution. However, if you look closer, you’ll see that the display is attached to the device’s body with 360-degree hinges. The HP Envy x36 is a convertible laptop, which our laptop buying guide explains as a laptop that can transform into a tablet by flipping the keyboard all the way under the screen. You’ll be able to take advantage of the utility of a keyboard while the HP Envy x360 is in laptop form, and enjoy convenience and ease of use while it’s in tablet form.

The ability to change modes depending on the situation isn’t the only reason that you’d want to buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop though. It’s also more than capable of keeping up with your daily tasks, as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You’ll also have ample storage space for your apps and documents on its 256GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using the HP Envy x360 right after unboxing it.

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is one of the most interesting HP laptop deals that you can shop today, because not only will you be getting two devices for the price of one, but you’ll also benefit from reliable performance no matter how you use it. It also helps that you’ll be pocketing savings of $290, as the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is down to $550 from its sticker price of $840. It’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out immediately though, as the discount may end at any moment.

This 15-inch Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $700 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 23, 2023 8:30AM
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Decent gaming laptops are expensive -- there's nothing we can do about that, as these devices need powerful components to keep up with the requirements of today's video games. Fortunately, there are gaming laptop deals that place them within reach of more shoppers. Here's one you wouldn't want to miss -- the Alienware x15 R2 for $1,800, following Dell's $700 discount on its original price of $2,500.

Why you should buy the Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop
Whenever you think about buying a new game, you'll have to check its minimum requirements to make sure that your gaming laptop can run it properly. You'll no longer have to do this with the Alienware x15 R2, even for titles that will soon be released, because it packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The device is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, which will be enough for the vast majority of gamers, says our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you'll be able to play the best PC games at the highest settings, and you'll be able to appreciate their topnotch graphics on the Alienware x15 R2's 15.6-inch screen with QHD resolution, an up to 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and support for Nvidia's G-Sync to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

HP Surprise Flash Sale: The best laptop deals, from $300
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 23, 2023 8:00AM
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

We're rounding up the HP laptop deals that survived through Presidents Day. Practically every model of HP laptop is included on that list. If you're looking for a 2-in-1, student laptop, gaming laptop, touchscreen laptop or Chromebook, this sale has something for you. We've picked out the laptop deals with the best specs for the price, so you don't have to wade through the entire sale yourself. The best part: Everything on this list is under $1,000. Read on to learn about them.
HP 17-inch laptop -- $300, was $500

This HP 17-inch laptop is well-suited for anyone who needs a large display to work with. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Effectively, those are all the basics you need to get work done on the move without having to rely on the cloud too much. Running Windows 11 Home, its 17-inch screen offers you some vital extra screen space for if you're someone that has many windows to juggle at once. There's also a lift hinge that helps elevate your keyboard for a more natural typing experience. Other extras include an enlarged clickpad and HP's Fast Charge so you can boost the long battery life faster.

Usually $3,879, this Lenovo laptop is down to $1,746 today
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
February 23, 2023 7:00AM
Opened Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 sitting on the ground.

No one does discounts quite like Lenovo. Take this ThinkPad offer, for instance. The laptops in the ThinkPad line are packed full of powerful components, and Lenovo chips a few bucks off of each component. On a laptop as beefy and expensive as a ThinkPad, this adds up. For instance, this powerful ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 should be over $3,800, but after Lenovo scrapes a few dollars off of each individual component, the total drops to an incredible $1,746. That's an insane discount of over $2,100, and one of the best Lenovo laptop deals we've seen in a while. It's still not necessarily cheap, but read on to see why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 has components so powerful it's almost intimidating. Until the release of the Gen 5 version, it was Lenovo's most powerful non-workstation ThinkPad. Words like "workstation" might turn off the casual laptop user, but all it means is that this laptop is strong, versatile and can handle anything you'll throw at it. There are four big components that stand out on this laptop: the CPU, the GPU, the RAM and the display. The processor is the 11th-Gen Intel i7-11800H. It's not the most recent generation anymore, but it's a solid processor that will conquer even demanding tasks like photo and video editing. The GPU is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, which is more than capable of handling everything from rendering to modern AAA gaming. To top it all off, you get 16GB of RAM.

