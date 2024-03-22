 Skip to main content
HP Gaming PC Sale: Get a starter rig for $450, save on RTX 4090 and more

The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop with a monitor, mouse, and keyboard.
Whether you’re looking for a starter rig or you’re looking to upgrade to a more powerful machine, you should check out what’s available in HP’s gaming PC sale. Prices start at just $450 for a budget-friendly gaming desktop, with discounts of as much as $700 for more premium models. You’re going to have to be quick though — there’s always high demand for HP gaming PCs, so stocks will run out quicker now that they’re cheaper than usual. If you want to be able to play the best PC games, these are the computers that you want in your arsenal.

What to buy in HP’s gaming PC sale

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
For an affordable starter gaming desktop, you can go for the cheapest option in HP’s gaming PC sale — the HP Victus 15L with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM for , following a $330 discount on its original price of $780. There’s also a version that comes with an Intel chipset if that’s what you prefer, namely the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Arc A380 Graphics and 8GB of RAM for a , which is still $250 in savings on its sticker price of $830.

If you want a gaming PC with a large chassis to make future upgrades easier, check out the HP Omen 40L. The model with the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM is , down by $300 from its regular price of $1,300. Another variant of the gaming desktop with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM features the largest discount in HP’s ongoing sale at $700, slashing the machine’s price from $2,550.

Is this your first time to think about buying a gaming desktop, or are you thinking about finally making an upgrade? HP’s gaming PC sale caters to all kinds of gamers, so whether you’re a rookie or a veteran, there’s a machine here that will meet your needs. The discounts may disappear at any moment though, so don’t waste any more time and start deciding what to buy. Shop these gaming PC deals from HP today, if possible, because they may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

