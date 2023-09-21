HP is having a huge sale on gaming PCs — from $580

Gamers who have been thinking about getting a new gaming desktop to keep up with the requirements of modern video games should check out HP’s ongoing sale, from where you can get gaming PC deals as cheap as $580. You can also take advantage of discounts on some very powerful rigs, if you want to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings. However, no matter what you plan to purchase, you’re going to have to hurry because we’re not sure if these bargains will still be available tomorrow. Browse through the offers and make your decision quickly.

What to buy in HP’s gaming PC sale

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to get into PC gaming, as the cheapest offerings in HP’s ongoing sale of gaming desktops will be more than enough if you’re willing to go with low to medium graphic settings. The , which is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, is available for just $580 after a $200 discount on its original price of $780. If you’re more comfortable with an Intel processor, you’ll only have to pay a little more for the with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, as it’s down to $600 from $800, also for savings of $200. Both of these gaming PCs come with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in a 256GB SSD.

On the other end of the spectrum, the most powerful gaming PC in HP’s sale is the HP Omen 45L with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, running on Windows 11 Home with a 1TB HDD and 1TB SSD for storage. Mentioned in our list of the best gaming PCs as the top option for beginners because it’s easy to upgrade, the HP Omen 45L with this configuration will set you back $3,300, but with savings of $700 on its original price of $4,000.

Whether you’re thinking about purchasing a budget gaming desktop or splurging on a top-of-the-line machine, you’ll want to take a look at the offers from HP’s gaming PC sale. There are 10 models to choose from, so it shouldn’t take you too long to make a decision. In fact, you should hurry with your selection because there’s no telling when these discounts will expire. To make sure that you get one of HP’s gaming PCs for much cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you complete your transaction within the day.

