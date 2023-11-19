 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I found a 17-inch HP laptop on sale for $270 for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
HP

HP laptop Black Friday deals never disappoint, because every year, there are amazing offers like this $230 discount for the HP Laptop 17z that nearly halves the device’s price to $270 from $500. If you’re planning to buy a new laptop for work or school, you shouldn’t miss this bargain. The machine won’t stay this affordable for very long though, as there’s probably a lot of shoppers buying it right now, so proceed with the purchase immediately while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings, or if you need to accomplish very demanding tasks such as video editing, the HP Laptop 17z isn’t the device for you. However, if you need a laptop for day-to-day tasks for work or school, such as doing online research and building reports, then it will be more than enough with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The HP Laptop 17z ships with Windows 11 Home, a familiar operating system for most people, pre-installed in a 128GB SSD.

The standout feature of the HP Laptop 17z is its 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution. You won’t always see a laptop with such a large screen for this cheap — it will make sure that you have a good look at the projects that you’ll be working on, and it’s great for watching streaming shows. You’ll also enjoy a wide view of video calls and online meetings, which are possible through the HP Laptop 17z’s HP True Vision 720p HD camera and integrated dual-array digital microphones.

Don't Miss:

The HP Laptop 17z is down to a very cheap price of $270 for this year’s Black Friday laptop deals from HP, for savings of $230 on its sticker price of $500. If you think the device will meet your needs and it lines up with your budget, then you shouldn’t be hesitating with your purchase because it’s unclear how long stocks will last. It’s never a good idea to wait until the last minute of Black Friday deals, so add the HP Laptop 17z to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Wow — Samsung’s insane 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is $600 off
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

Here's one of this year's most attention-catching Black Friday deals on gaming monitors -- a $600 discount on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 QLED curved gaming monitor, which brings its price from Samsung down to $900 from $1,500. It's still not cheap, but it's actually a steal if you're looking for the perfect companion to a powerful gaming PC. However, like most Black Friday Samsung deals, it's unclear how long the 40% off will remain available because of the massive interest in the brand's devices. To make sure that you don't miss out, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 QLED curved gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a premium gaming monitor that features a 49-inch display with dual QHD resolution, which is equivalent to the screen space of two 27-inch QHD panels, and Samsung's QLED technology that promises the deepest blacks and vivid colors. The monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the display are updated. It's faster than our computer monitor buying guide's recommended speed of between 120Hz to 144Hz, so you'll be getting extremely smooth gameplay, especially with Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro also preventing screen tearing and stuttering.

Read more
The 3 best Alienware gaming PC Black Friday deals available now
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

If you want to pick up some great gaming PC Black Friday deals, these Aurora R15 configurations will net you a powerful gaming PC for a good price. If you aren't familiar with Alienware, it's a company that specializes in gaming desktops and laptops, and it's been around for nearly two decades, so you know you're getting something solid when you buy it. The cases also look pretty cool, and if you're planning on going for an Alienware desktop, be sure to check out some of the other Alienware Black Friday deals for things like monitors, gaming chairs, and other accessories.
Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4060 -- $1,300, was $1,600

The first configuration we have here is probably the best if you want to go for something that's a bit more budget-oriented, which isn't to say it's not powerful as it still has an RTX 4060. It's not the most powerful card, but it will let you play most modern games at 1080p with good graphical settings and gives you access to DLSS 3. Besides that, you get an Intel Core i7 13700F, which is a mid-to-high-end CPU that will easily handle any productivity task you throw at it, including some editing. It's also great to see 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which will make the overall day-to-day experience very smooth, with the only downside being the 512GB of storage, which isn't much these days, although an upgrade should be relatively simple.

Read more
75 best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, TVs, Apple, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Amazon Deals

Amazon knows how to offer some of the best Black Friday deals with the company always throwing itself into any sales season. As we've all probably figured out by now, Amazon sells pretty much everything you could ever need or want. That means the sale is huge to say the least. We've spent some time picking out some of our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals. That means pinning things down to awesome Black Friday TV deals, laptop deals, Apple products, phones, headphones, small appliances, and a whole bunch of other stuff. Strap in -- you're about to be taken on a whirlwind tour of every way that Amazon can save you money this Black Friday. You're going to love what's out there.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Read more