HP, one of the most trusted brands in the computing industry, is also an excellent source of bargains whenever it runs promotions like the ongoing HP Days Sale. There are laptop deals and desktop computer deals if you’re planning to upgrade your machine, monitor deals and printer deals if you need these peripherals, and discounts on many more items of up to 69%. You’re going to have to hurry in choosing the offers that you’re going to shop though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on some of them. Push through with your purchases as soon as possible.

What to buy in HP Days Sale

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, the cheapest option in the HP Days Sale is the , which is available for just $280 following a $220 discount on its original price of $500. You’ll be getting the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough for basic tasks, plus a 17.3-inch HD+ screen and a 128GB SSD. If you need more power, go for the , which features the sale’s largest discount at 69% off. Instead of $3,321, you’ll only be paying $1,399 for savings of $1,922 for a laptop that’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U processor, AMD Radeon 680M Graphics, 32GB of RAM, a 16-inch WUXGA screen, and a 1TB SSD.

For desktop computers, one of the more affordable choices is the , which is down to $530 from $750 for $220 in savings. The PC is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730, and 8GB of RAM, with a 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD for storage. Gamers, meanwhile, should set their sights on the gaming desktop, which will let you run the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and it comes with a 512GB SSD. It’s down to $1,330 from $2,000, following a $670 discount.

If you want a new monitor without breaking the bank, the will be yours for just $119, down by $275 from $394. It comes with a 24-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and you can get it up and running just by connecting it to your PC using a USB-C cable. There’s also a bargain for the , a multi-function printer with fast two-sided printing, and access to printing or scanning from anywhere through the HP Smart app. For just $119 instead of $199, or an $80 discount, you’ll also get a six-month HP Instant Ink subscription for toner refills.

If something from these offers catch your eye, or if you want to see what else is available in the HP Days Sale, you’ll need to act fast because the discounts may disappear at any moment. If you hesitate, there’s a chance that you miss this opportunity to buy an HP product for much cheaper than usual.

