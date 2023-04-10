HP spring sale 2023: 6 unmissable laptop deals, from $240

Shoppers on the hunt for a new laptop are in luck because all kinds of devices are going for low prices in HP’s spring sale. From Chromebook deals to gaming laptop deals, there’s something from HP for you, though you may have to wade through a long list of offers to find what you’re looking for. You may spend too much time if you’ll be browsing through all of the discounts though, so to help you choose quickly, we’ve rounded up our six favorite laptop deals from its ongoing sale.

HP Chromebook 14a — $240, was $310

The HP Chromebook 14a exemplifies the Chromebook versus laptop debate, as it’s an affordable device that promises smooth performance with Google’s Chrome OS. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough to handle basic functions such as browsing the internet and typing documents. The HP Chromebook 14a also comes with a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, and a 64GB eMMC that’s supported by cloud storage.

HP Laptop 15 — $300, was $460

For those who prefer a laptop that runs on Windows 11, go for the HP Laptop 15. It’s got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD, and it offers decent performance with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It’s also got 8GB of RAM, which is a good starting point for laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The laptop also comes with 15.6-inch HD display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio, with narrow bezels that minimize distractions.

HP Laptop 17 — $300, was $500

If you want a larger screen, the HP Laptop 17 offers a 17.3-inch flicker-free display with HD+ resolution that will give you a better look at the project that you’re working on or the streaming content that you’re watching. It’s also slightly faster than the HP Laptop 15 with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, plus it’s ready for use right after unboxing as Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in its 128GB SSD.

HP Pavilion x360 — $550, was $800

A 2-in-1 laptop combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen, according to our laptop buying guide. That’s what you’ll get with the HP Pavilion x360, which can switch between laptop form and tablet form through the 360-degree hinges that connect its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen to its body. With the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, the HP Pavilion x360 can easily multitask between apps, and it’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD.

HP Spectre x360 — $900, was $1,250

The HP Spectre x360 is another 2-in-1 laptop with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Home out of the box in its 512GB SSD. Its 13.5-inch touchscreen features WUXGA+ resolution for vivid colors and sharp details, and its HP True Vision 5MP IR camera comes with a camera shutter, temporal noise reduction, and dual-array digital microphones. Buying the HP Spectre x360 also gets you the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, which is a stylus that you can use for sketching and taking notes.

HP Omen 16 — $900, was $1,320

Gamers won’t be disappointed if they go for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop. It’s got what it takes to smoothly run the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll be able install several AAA titles with all their updates on its 512GB SSD, which also comes with Windows 11 Home, and you can appreciate the graphics of modern video games on its 16.1-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

