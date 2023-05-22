 Skip to main content
Get this HP gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 while it’s $440 off

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

HP might not be a company name that you connect with high-quality gaming laptops, but HP’s OMEN lineup has done an excellent job. For example, the HP Omen 16 not only has a lot of great gear under the hood, but it also has a gorgeous 16.1-inch screen. Even better, HP has a significant discount on it, bringing it down to $1,100 from $1,540, and if you’ve always wanted a great gaming laptop, this is the one to go for.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16

This might seem like a small thing, but the increase in screen size to 16.1 inches from the usual 15.6 inches means you get access to the far superior 16:10 aspect ratio. The higher aspect ratio means you get to see more of the game world, which is always a plus, and the RTX 3060 that’s under the hood can easily manage it. That’s especially the case since the screen runs at FHD, which won’t tax the GPU much, and the 144Hz refresh rate makes it great for action-packed games like Call of Duty: Warzone, CS:GO, or even Fortnite. And if you aren’t as interested in the big free-to-play games, the Omen 16 will still handle most modern games at high resolution without an issue.

As for the processor, you’re getting an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, a mid-to-high-end CPU that will handle most simulation games and most productivity and editing tasks you have. You also get 16GB of DDR5 memory, the fastest on the market, and a significant 1TB SSD, so you shouldn’t be running out of hard drive space any time soon, although it still might be worth grabbing one of these external hard drive deals. As for battery life, you’ll get about 2-3 hours out of it when gaming, which is on par for a gaming laptop, and the overall build is solid, as you’d expect from a higher-end HP Product.

Overall, the HP Omen 16 is an excellent gaming laptop, and the deal from HP bringing it down to $1,100 is excellent value, so we encourage you to grab it if you like what you see. That said, it’s still worth looking at some other gaming laptop deals for alternatives if you aren’t completely satisfied.

