This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $360 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

If you think it’s finally time to upgrade your outdated gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong if you go with the HP Omen 16. The device, which is originally priced at $1,210, is currently available for a more affordable $850 following a $360 discount from HP. There’s no time to waste though, because we’re not sure until when this deal will stay online. If you don’t want to miss this bargain, you need to make the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

Gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the increasingly demanding requirements of today’s video games, according to our laptop buying guide. You won’t have any issues with the HP Omen 16, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s flagged by our guide on how much RAM do you need as sufficient for most gamers. Not only can you smoothly play the best PC games on this gaming laptop, but you’ll also be ready for the titles with approaching release dates.

So that you’ll be able to appreciate the processing power of the HP Omen 16, it’s equipped with a 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and to give you enough space to install several AAA titles, the gaming laptop comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. If you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time, HP’s Omen Tempest Cooling technology makes sure that there will be no overheating, while the HP Omen 16’s TUV Eyesafe Low Blue Light feature for its display will keep your eyes comfortable by minimizing harmful blue light.

HP is offering one of today’s top gaming laptop deals with its $360 price cut for the HP Omen 16. From its sticker price of $1,210, it’s down to just $850, but we don’t expect the device to stay as cheap as this for too long. The HP Omen 16 may go back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so you should complete the transaction as soon as possible if you want to get the gaming laptop for less than $1,000.

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

