Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 17-inch HP Omen gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $300 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

Gamers will only be disappointed if they get their next gaming device from regular laptop deals. You’ll want a machine that’s designed to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of today’s video games, like the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop. It’s on sale from HP with a $300 discount on its original price of $1,630, so you’ll only have to pay $1,330. It’s still not cheap, but it’s going to be worth it to be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop

With so many exciting games on their way, you need to be ready to play them with a gaming laptop that will meet their necessary requirements. Enter the HP Omen 17, a machine that won’t have trouble running upcoming titles because it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also has 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says will be enough for the vast majority of gamers, and a 512GB SSD, which is large enough for several AAA games with all their updates and DLCs.

The HP Omen 17 is one of the larger gaming laptops in the market with a 17.3-inch Full HD display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, so you won’t have to spend on monitor deals to hook up to it when you’re playing at home. The gaming laptop also comes with HP’s Omen Gaming Hub where you can make performance adjustments and change lighting configurations, among other things, and Omen Tempest Cooling technology that keeps the device running at peak performance.

You should be ready to spend serious cash if you’re looking at gaming laptop deals. However, if you go for the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop, you can enjoy $300 in savings through HP’s offer that slashes its price to $1,330 from its sticker price of $1,630. If you need a device that will be able to run the games that will be released in the near future, you can’t go wrong with the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop, but you need to complete the purchase now if you want to get it with a discount.

This Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $520 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 6:00PM
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

If you want to upgrade your gaming rig on the cheap, Lenovo has the gaming laptop deals you're looking for. This Lenovo Legion 5 is down to just $1,050 right now, a $520 discount off its usual price. That's a hefty 33% discount, so make sure you grab it while it's live. Lenovo laptop deals are known to sell out quickly, so if you're in the market for a cheap gaming PC, don't take this deal for granted.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5

Dell is having a flash sale on laptops today, from $220
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 4:00PM
Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

There's been a running sale going on at Dell for about a week now, but it's about to end. We've seen some incredible sales on gaming laptops, business laptops, casual laptops and some of our favorite laptops. We've pulled a list of our favorite laptop deals from Dell right now. All of these laptops are on sale until the early morning of Thursday, March 9 -- if they don't sell out earlier than that. Take advantage of Dell's seemingly random price cuts before they're gone.
Dell Inspiron 15 -- $220, was $300

Thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands around, you can trust it even when it comes to the cheapest of laptops. One of the best budget laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 has all the basics. There's an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Refreshingly for the price, you also get a 15.6-inch HD screen so there's some extra space to see what you're working on. With a spacious touchpad, roomy keycaps and even a lift hinge to raise the keyboard to a more comfortable typing angle, it has all the bare essentials you need to get work done on the move.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon just got a massive $1,200 price cut
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 2:45PM
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

Lenovo continues to offer some of the best laptop deals at the moment. Today, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop for $1,200 working out to 50% off the regular price of $2,399. A savings of $1,200 is always appealing and given what a great model it is, this is easily one of the best Lenovo laptop deals around. Keen to learn more about why you might need it? Read on while we take you through what you need to know. This is a doorbuster deal so we're not counting on it sticking around forever.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Thanks to Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands out there, it knows how to construct excellent business laptops. That's the angle that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is pursuing although it'll also work well for students too. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. At its previous price, this may not have been so remarkable but at the reduced price, it's worth considering given other benefits. There's a 14-inch WUXGA screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 400 nits of brightness. Anti-glare properties further help here.

