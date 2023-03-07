Gamers will only be disappointed if they get their next gaming device from regular laptop deals. You’ll want a machine that’s designed to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of today’s video games, like the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop. It’s on sale from HP with a $300 discount on its original price of $1,630, so you’ll only have to pay $1,330. It’s still not cheap, but it’s going to be worth it to be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop

With so many exciting games on their way, you need to be ready to play them with a gaming laptop that will meet their necessary requirements. Enter the HP Omen 17, a machine that won’t have trouble running upcoming titles because it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also has 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says will be enough for the vast majority of gamers, and a 512GB SSD, which is large enough for several AAA games with all their updates and DLCs.

The HP Omen 17 is one of the larger gaming laptops in the market with a 17.3-inch Full HD display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, so you won’t have to spend on monitor deals to hook up to it when you’re playing at home. The gaming laptop also comes with HP’s Omen Gaming Hub where you can make performance adjustments and change lighting configurations, among other things, and Omen Tempest Cooling technology that keeps the device running at peak performance.

You should be ready to spend serious cash if you’re looking at gaming laptop deals. However, if you go for the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop, you can enjoy $300 in savings through HP’s offer that slashes its price to $1,330 from its sticker price of $1,630. If you need a device that will be able to run the games that will be released in the near future, you can’t go wrong with the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop, but you need to complete the purchase now if you want to get it with a discount.

Editors' Recommendations