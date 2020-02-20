President’s Day is one of those mid-winter holidays that fall between New Year’s and spring, giving most people a welcome three-day weekend and offering deal-hunters a chance to score some bargains during a part of the year that’s otherwise a bit dry when it comes to big seasonal sales. HP is no stranger to these regular blowouts and its President’s Day Sale was a big one.

If you missed out on a special deal you had been eyeballing, though, you’re still in luck, as the has just been extended through Saturday. This gives you a second chance to score a nice discount on some of HP’s best laptops, desktop PCs, printers, and more, and to help you out, we’ve combed through the extended sale offerings to bring you a big handful of the best deals right here. You can also grab some extra savings with the checkout code 5PDS2020 that lets you take an extra 5% off select purchases of $599 or more, or an extra 10% off purchases of $999 or more with the code 10PDS2020.

HP Extended President’s Day Sale Laptop Deals

HP 15t Laptop – $450 ($850 off): Given HP’s pedigree for no-nonsense work computers, it’s only fitting that we start with the HP 15t. This budget-friendly workhorse comes with one of the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, something not often seen at this price point, along with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Given HP’s pedigree for no-nonsense work computers, it’s only fitting that we start with the HP 15t. This budget-friendly workhorse comes with one of the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, something not often seen at this price point, along with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. HP Spectre x360 13t 2-in-1 Laptop – $780 ($370 off): The HP Spectre X360 13 has been one of our favorites for a while now, but these high-end 2-in-1s come at a premium. If you don’t need to have the most bleeding-edge specs, then this deal lets you score one of the last-gen Spectre X360 models packing an 8th-generation i5 CPU at a very nice discount.

The HP Spectre X360 13 has been one of our favorites for a while now, but these high-end 2-in-1s come at a premium. If you don’t need to have the most bleeding-edge specs, then this deal lets you score one of the last-gen Spectre X360 models packing an 8th-generation i5 CPU at a very nice discount. HP Envy 17t Laptop – $980 ($720 off): With its 17.3-inch Full HD display, this HP Envy laptop is beefy enough to replace a desktop. Its 10th-gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia MX250 discrete graphics card also allow it to handle just about anything you throw at it, including some gaming.

With its 17.3-inch Full HD display, this HP Envy laptop is beefy enough to replace a desktop. Its 10th-gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia MX250 discrete graphics card also allow it to handle just about anything you throw at it, including some gaming. HP Pavilion 15z Touchscreen Laptop – $510 ($790 off): This HP Pavilion 15z features an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU accelerated processing unit with built-in Vega 8 graphics along with 16GB of RAM. Even more impressive at this price is that its 15.6-inch 1080p display is also a touchscreen, which only adds to this laptop’s impressive versatility.

This HP Pavilion 15z features an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU accelerated processing unit with built-in Vega 8 graphics along with 16GB of RAM. Even more impressive at this price is that its 15.6-inch 1080p display is also a touchscreen, which only adds to this laptop’s impressive versatility. HP Omen 15t Gaming Laptop – $920 ($380 off): The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti inside this HP Omen gaming laptop is the best midrange graphics card out there. It’s paired with a 9th-gen i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, too, so it will easily handle modern games at good-to-high settings for some time to come.

HP Extended President’s Day Sale Desktop PC Deals

HP Envy 27 All-in-One Desktop PC – $1,350 ($450 off): All-in-one PCs like the HP Envy 27 offer a lot of bang for the buck, giving you everything you need in a desktop right out of the box. This do-it-all system packs an 8th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU for some gaming, while a 256GB solid state drive and 1TB hard drive give you plenty of storage. Its Quad HD 1440p monitor even doubles as a touchscreen.

All-in-one PCs like the HP Envy 27 offer a lot of bang for the buck, giving you everything you need in a desktop right out of the box. This do-it-all system packs an 8th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU for some gaming, while a 256GB solid state drive and 1TB hard drive give you plenty of storage. Its Quad HD 1440p monitor even doubles as a touchscreen. HP 24 All-in-One Desktop PC – $550 ($120 off): The HP 24 all-in-one is a cheaper alternative if you’re looking for a complete desktop system, but this one still has nice specs for its price: An AMD Ryzen 5 APU with Vega 8 graphics and 8GB of RAM delivers good processing power (even for a little gaming), and its 1TB HDD offers enough space for all your apps and files.

The HP 24 all-in-one is a cheaper alternative if you’re looking for a complete desktop system, but this one still has nice specs for its price: An AMD Ryzen 5 APU with Vega 8 graphics and 8GB of RAM delivers good processing power (even for a little gaming), and its 1TB HDD offers enough space for all your apps and files. HP Envy Gaming Desktop PC – $650 ($200 off): Inside this unassuming exterior beats the heart of a nice gaming PC: The HP Envy desktop comes in many configurations, but this one impresses with it 9th-gen i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 dedicated graphics card. And like the HP Envy 27, it also has both a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.

Inside this unassuming exterior beats the heart of a nice gaming PC: The HP Envy desktop comes in many configurations, but this one impresses with it 9th-gen i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 dedicated graphics card. And like the HP Envy 27, it also has both a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. HP Slimline Desktop PC – $300 ($50 off): If you’re looking for a desktop tower that’s both super-cheap and has a small footprint, look no further: This HP Slimline is all business in a compact package with a dual-core AMD A-series CPU and Radeon R4 graphics, while still giving you a nice big 1TB hard drive.

HP Extended President’s Day Sale Printer & Monitor Deals

HP OfficeJet 5255 All-in-One Printer – $70 ($70 off): For 70 bucks, the HP OfficeJet 5255 is a great all-in-one printer for a home or small office if all you need is a good inkjet that can print, scan, copy, and fax without breaking the bank. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for convenient wireless printing, too.

For 70 bucks, the HP OfficeJet 5255 is a great all-in-one printer for a home or small office if all you need is a good inkjet that can print, scan, copy, and fax without breaking the bank. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for convenient wireless printing, too. HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-in-One Printer – $160 ($70 off): The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 is our favorite all-around printer and the one we recommend if you’re after something more than your standard home inkjet. It’s incredibly capable and surprisingly advanced (while still very easy to use), and it’s full-featured enough for office use.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 is our favorite all-around printer and the one we recommend if you’re after something more than your standard home inkjet. It’s incredibly capable and surprisingly advanced (while still very easy to use), and it’s full-featured enough for office use. HP LaserJet Pro MFP M180nw Color Laser Printer – $240 ($60 off): Laser printers are quite affordable now, and you can even get ones capable of color printing (most lasers only do black-and-white printing) without spending a fortune. The HP LaserJet Pro is one such color laser printer that’s budget-friendly and even less expensive than many monochrome models.

Laser printers are quite affordable now, and you can even get ones capable of color printing (most lasers only do black-and-white printing) without spending a fortune. The HP LaserJet Pro is one such color laser printer that’s budget-friendly and even less expensive than many monochrome models. HP 24UH 24-Inch Monitor – $110 ($140 off): Full HD (1080p) is still the standard resolution for desktop monitors, and if your needs are simple, then the HP 24UH is the perfect cheap 24-inch FHD display for work and entertainment.

Full HD (1080p) is still the standard resolution for desktop monitors, and if your needs are simple, then the HP 24UH is the perfect cheap 24-inch FHD display for work and entertainment. HP 32s 32-Inch Monitor – $180 ($50 off): The HP 32s is a good pick if you want to enjoy the extra screen real estate of a big 32-inch monitor (which is great for streaming, tasks where you have multiple windows open, and so on) without paying out the nose. Its sleek, attractive design and thin bezels don’t hurt, either.

The HP 32s is a good pick if you want to enjoy the extra screen real estate of a big 32-inch monitor (which is great for streaming, tasks where you have multiple windows open, and so on) without paying out the nose. Its sleek, attractive design and thin bezels don’t hurt, either. HP Omen 25-Inch Gaming Monitor – $205 ($75 off): A gaming monitor should have a higher refresh rate to handle gaming at high frame rates, but many of these can get very, very expensive. The 25-inch HP Omen monitor achieves this at a very reasonable price, however, offering crisp 1080p gaming with a 144Hz refresh rate that’s a cut above the 60Hz rate you find on most displays.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations