 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $1828, this HP laptop is down to $629 right now

Jennifer Allen
By
A HP ProBook 445 G8 displaying Windows 11.

There are some fantastic laptop deals going on at HP such as being able to save $1,199 off an HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook. Designed with security and business users in mind, this is one of the HP laptop deals that’s a little niche so let’s take a quick look at why it might be appropriate for your needs. Remember — this deal is part of the HP 72-hour flash sale so you haven’t got long to commit to it.

Why you should buy the HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook

The HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook is designed to tempt anyone who’s been eyeing up the best laptops but is in need of something more specialist in nature. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a 14-inch full HD display. So far, so regular, right? Where things differ is a bit more subtle than the average laptop seeker might expect. The HP ProBook 445 G8 is protected by HP Wolf Security. That means it has multi-layered security protection with a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense system. From the BIOS to the browser, it protects your laptop more than standard security protections can achieve. That’s because it’s designed with business users in mind. There’s automatic recovery from firmware attacks thanks to HP’s self-healing BIOS with preconfigured enterprise-level PC protection keeping an eye on things for you. HP Sure Sense can spot never-before-seen attacks thanks to its deep learning AI. For IT management, the HP Manageability Integration Kit helps speed up image creation and management of hardware, BIOS, security and other features.

As well as that, there are smaller things like a privacy shutter for the 720p HD camera. The laptop also has a compact and light chassis with aluminum components keeping things sleek and robust. All the kind of things you would expect from one of the best laptop brands.

Related

The HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook won’t suit everyone’s needs as it’s so business-focused but if you’re looking to improve your small business with better security, this could be ideal. Normally priced at $1,828, it’s currently down to $629 at HP. A great price for a laptop of this spec, buy it now before HP’s 72-hour flash sale ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Insane deal slashes $5,150 off this Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 4, 2023
lenovo thinkpad p16 mobile workstation deal march 2023 feature

Even though we're constantly searching for deals, sometimes we find laptop deals that we can't believe. That's the story with this crazy Lenovo discount. Normally priced at $9,719 according to Lenovo, this Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation is down to $4,569. Yup, that's a huge saving of $5,150 but this still isn't exactly an impulse buy. Still, if you're looking for Lenovo laptop deals for high-end users, read on while we take a look at it. It's nearly sold out so be fast.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation has the kind of specification that's clearly built with specialist tasks in mind. There's a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor which will annihilate the competition that usually offers an i7 or even i5 processor. Even more remarkably, there's 128GB of DDR5 memory. That's not us making a mistake -- it really is that vast a sum of memory. Usually, even among the best laptops, we would see 32GB at the absolute maximum and then only for high-end gaming systems. Here, there's a truly substantial 128GB of RAM that should future-proof this system for a long time to come.

Read more
Get tax-ready with QuickBooks: Save 50% on your first 3 months
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 4, 2023
A laptop sits open with Quickbooks software running on the screen.

If you're running a small business, you know how important it is to save a few bucks everywhere you can. You also know how important it is to have simple, fast, reliable accounting software. Big businesses and organizations tend to hire an accountant -- or team of accountants -- just to handle taxes and payroll, but unfortunately, that's not an accessible option for every venture, especially small businesses. By now, you've probably heard the alternative, which calls for using one of the best tax software options, or something like Intuit's QuickBooks Online.

As with any kind of business venture, QuickBooks Online is definitely where you want to be. It's comprehensive, with support for payroll, income and expenses, taxes, and much more. Perhaps you already know that and have just found it's too expensive for your tastes? There's a silver lining here. For a limited time, when you buy any QuickBooks Online plan, you'll get 50% off for 3 months. That drops the price of each of the tiers considerably, but also you'll get access to the free guided setup that will walk you through everything you need to do. It's just in time for tax season, and to get you get all prepped to file with minimal infractions.

Read more
Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $600 off
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 4, 2023
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Gaming laptops have come a long way from just a few years ago when they were bulky and often underpowered, but luckily, there are some excellent recent gaming laptop deals you can grab, like the Alienware M15 R7 from Dell. Of course, gaming laptops are still quite expensive, but this deal from Dell brings the M15 R7 down to $1,100 from $1,700 if you use the code "SAVE100" in combination with the $500 deal it already has, so be sure to use that during checkout!

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7

Read more