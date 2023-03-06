Usually $1828, this HP laptop is down to $629 right now

There are some fantastic laptop deals going on at HP such as being able to save $1,199 off an HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook. Designed with security and business users in mind, this is one of the HP laptop deals that’s a little niche so let’s take a quick look at why it might be appropriate for your needs. Remember — this deal is part of the HP 72-hour flash sale so you haven’t got long to commit to it.

Why you should buy the HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook

The HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook is designed to tempt anyone who’s been eyeing up the best laptops but is in need of something more specialist in nature. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a 14-inch full HD display. So far, so regular, right? Where things differ is a bit more subtle than the average laptop seeker might expect. The HP ProBook 445 G8 is protected by HP Wolf Security. That means it has multi-layered security protection with a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense system. From the BIOS to the browser, it protects your laptop more than standard security protections can achieve. That’s because it’s designed with business users in mind. There’s automatic recovery from firmware attacks thanks to HP’s self-healing BIOS with preconfigured enterprise-level PC protection keeping an eye on things for you. HP Sure Sense can spot never-before-seen attacks thanks to its deep learning AI. For IT management, the HP Manageability Integration Kit helps speed up image creation and management of hardware, BIOS, security and other features.

As well as that, there are smaller things like a privacy shutter for the 720p HD camera. The laptop also has a compact and light chassis with aluminum components keeping things sleek and robust. All the kind of things you would expect from one of the best laptop brands.

The HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook won’t suit everyone’s needs as it’s so business-focused but if you’re looking to improve your small business with better security, this could be ideal. Normally priced at $1,828, it’s currently down to $629 at HP. A great price for a laptop of this spec, buy it now before HP’s 72-hour flash sale ends soon.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations