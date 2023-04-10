 Skip to main content
Forget the Dell XPS 13: HP’s best laptop is $350 off in its spring sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 may sit on top of our best laptops, but here’s a more versatile alternative to consider — the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, our pick for the best HP laptop that’s currently $350 off in HP’s spring sale. The discount bring its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,250, for one of the top laptop deals that you can shop right now. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer as stocks are probably selling out quickly, so grab the offer while you still can.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

If you need a device that can handle multitasking between several apps, you can’t go wrong with the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. It’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need considers as a good starting point for a laptop. Windows 11 Home is pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, and it comes with the HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones for participating in video calls.

One of the major advantages of the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop over the Dell XPS 13 is its ability to switch forms between laptop mode and tablet mode. As a 2-in-1 laptop under the convertible category, according to our laptop buying guide, you can flip the keyboard all the way back behind its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen to use it as a tablet, which is possible through the 360-degree hinges attaching the display to the body. The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop also comes with the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, for another input option when taking down notes or drawing sketches.

Whether you’re checking out alternatives to the Dell XPS 13, or you’re on the hunt for 2-in-1 laptop deals, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop should be in your radar. It’s available in HP’s spring sale with a $350 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $900 instead of its sticker price of $1,250. The offer may end at any moment — it may be gone as quickly as a few hours — so don’t hesitate with the purchase if you think the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is the perfect device for you.

