HP’s best 2-in-1 laptop is $500 off for Black Friday

Jennifer Allen
By
If you’re looking for a new and inexpensive laptop this Black Friday, you need to check out the HP Black Friday laptop deals unfolding right this second. Over at HP, there’s a substantial $500 price cut on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop so it costs $900 reduced from $1,400. A fantastically versatile laptop, this is one of the best Black Friday deals for anyone who wants a new and reliable laptop in their life this holiday season. Here’s what you need to know about it before you contemplate hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops around, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is a delight to use. It looks great, feels great, and has some good hardware for the price. That includes an Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage.

The highlight though is its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with 1920 x 1280 resolution. It has a 360-degree hinge so you can easily rotate it so that you can use it as a tablet or in presentation mode so you can chill and watch a TV show or movie after you’ve wrapped up work. HP is one of the best laptop brands so it doesn’t just stop with the basics. It also has plenty of neat extras. For instance, its HP True Vision 5MP IR camera has a privacy shutter, along with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. Audio is provided by Bang & Olufsen so it sounds great whether you’re taking a video call or watching your favorite movie.

The laptop has a screen-to-body ratio that some of the best laptops dream of with it being 90.11% and looking great. Talking of looking great, we also appreciate the full-size, backlit keyboard which really sets the tone of how stylish the whole laptop looks. It also has a fingerprint reader built-in while a stylus is also included if you want to be more precise with what you’re doing.

Effortlessly easy to use and super stylish, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is the device you’ll be proud to take with you to your local coffee shop or when you’re heading to the office. It normally costs $1,400 but as part of the HP Black Friday sale, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

