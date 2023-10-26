 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of HP’s best laptops just got a massive $450 price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

One of the best laptop deals today has you saving $450 on a great laptop. That laptop is the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. It ordinarily costs $1,400 but right now, you can buy it from HP for $950. It’s a great price for a highly versatile laptop that doubles up as a tablet for those times you need to be more hands-on. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what to know. Alternatively, you can simply hit the buy button below to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment and it’s particularly great at developing some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. With the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with 1920 x 1280 resolution, 1,000 nits of brightness, and an integrated privacy screen.

An impressive 90.11% screen-to-body ratio means it looks great while there’s a HP True Vision 5MP IR camera up top. The webcam has a camera shutter, temporal noise reduction, and integrated dual array digital microphones. For audio, there are quad speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen. Even the keyboard is classy with it being backlit and full size. A fingerprint reader on the side makes it easier to log in while an HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen is great for being more precise with your taps.

Related

As you’d expect from a 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop has a 360-degree hinge so you can easily manipulate it to use as a tablet, laptop, or in presentation mode such as when you want to relax and watch a show. It’s far more versatile than many of the best laptops while still being pretty powerful for the price.

Ideal for most purposes, we can see the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 being particularly useful for those who can’t decide between a high-end tablet or laptop, or that simply want an entertainment machine as well as workhorse of a laptop. It’s on sale now at $950 at HP so you save $450 on the regular price of $1,400. Sure to be a hit, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, Surface Laptop 5 prices slashed
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, the two latest generations in their line of stylish and powerful laptops, are currently on sale from Best Buy. If you're looking for laptop deals, you should definitely consider these offers, as the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is going for $700 instead of $900 following a $200 discount while the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is down to $1,000 from $1,300 for $300 in savings. You're going to have to act fast if you're interested in either of these Surface Laptop deals though, as we're not sure when their prices will return to normal.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 -- $700, was $900

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the previous-generation edition of the device, but it holds up well with its AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Microsoft Surface Edition processor, AMD Radeon Vega 9 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen that's bright and colorful, which will make working on your projects easy on the eyes, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD. If you'll often use the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while on the go, you will appreciate its battery life of up to 19 hours on a single charge, and with Fast Charging technology, you can get its battery from zero to 80% after just an hour of being plugged in. You'll also be able to join online meetings with its 720p HD camera with dual far-field Studio Mics.

Read more
Hurry! The Dell G16 just got a $450 discount — down to $800
A right-side view of a Dell G16

Gaming laptops are one of those categories that always feel like a "want" instead of a "need." As a result, we tend to look at each and every one of the gaming laptop deals we come across with scrutiny. They're a great way to let us give in to a guilty pleasure while deemphasizing the guilt. For example, take this deal we found on a Dell G16 Gaming Laptop, this version including 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3050 Ti. Normally, this laptop would cost $1,250, but while it is on clearance, you can find it for $800. That is a savings of $450, a substantial amount. If you've been putting off buying a gaming laptop due to price, now is the time to give in. Tap the button below to check out this laptop while it is still on clearance.

Why you should buy a Dell G16 Gaming Laptop
The Dell G16 Gaming Laptop comes ready to play your favorite games and give a great picture. At 16 inches, 2560 x 1600p resolution, and 165Hz refresh speed, this gaming laptop will keep you happy whether you're playing beautiful open-world games or trying out a twitch shooter. It is powered by an RTX 3050 Ti, has an Alienware-inspired design, and one-tap adjustable fan speeds. Get even more enmeshed into your game with your favorite wired headphones by utilizing the included jack.

Read more
Best Buy laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $169
Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.

One of the best places to buy a laptop online is Best Buy, as it always has some of the best laptop deals available. Best Buy has been a retail staple for electronics for decades, and shopping Best Buy’s online store often turns up laptop deals you won’t find anywhere else. That’s certainly the case right now, as there are a number of laptop deals you won’t want to miss out on taking place at Best Buy. They include laptops by top brands such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Asus, among others, and prices on these Best Buy laptop deals start at just $169. We’ve done the heavy lifting of rounding them all up for you, and if you need any additional help you can always refer to our laptop buying guide.
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook — $169, was $319

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is a low cost laptop with surprisingly good user reviews, an attractive look, and a couple of surprises up its sleeve. It's a 14-inch FHD touchscreen computer, runs on Chrome OS, and 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC flash memory. Surprisingly, for this price, it has a built-in FHD webcam and microphone, WiFi 6 capabilities, and two speakers built into the sides for great stereo sound. This laptop is perfect for browsing the net, writing the next great American novel, or getting lost on YouTube instead of writing the next great American novel. And, as a fun little bonus, it comes with Minecraft free, making it a great first laptop for your kids as well.

Read more