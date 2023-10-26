One of HP’s best laptops just got a massive $450 price cut

One of the best laptop deals today has you saving $450 on a great laptop. That laptop is the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. It ordinarily costs $1,400 but right now, you can buy it from HP for $950. It’s a great price for a highly versatile laptop that doubles up as a tablet for those times you need to be more hands-on. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what to know. Alternatively, you can simply hit the buy button below to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment and it’s particularly great at developing some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. With the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with 1920 x 1280 resolution, 1,000 nits of brightness, and an integrated privacy screen.

An impressive 90.11% screen-to-body ratio means it looks great while there’s a HP True Vision 5MP IR camera up top. The webcam has a camera shutter, temporal noise reduction, and integrated dual array digital microphones. For audio, there are quad speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen. Even the keyboard is classy with it being backlit and full size. A fingerprint reader on the side makes it easier to log in while an HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen is great for being more precise with your taps.

As you’d expect from a 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop has a 360-degree hinge so you can easily manipulate it to use as a tablet, laptop, or in presentation mode such as when you want to relax and watch a show. It’s far more versatile than many of the best laptops while still being pretty powerful for the price.

Ideal for most purposes, we can see the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 being particularly useful for those who can’t decide between a high-end tablet or laptop, or that simply want an entertainment machine as well as workhorse of a laptop. It’s on sale now at $950 at HP so you save $450 on the regular price of $1,400. Sure to be a hit, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

