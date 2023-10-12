 Skip to main content
This HP laptop with a year of Microsoft Office is on sale for $199

Students and parents on a budget should be clicking over to Walmart right now, as the retail giant has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. The HP Stream 14-inch laptop is going for just $199 right now, and it makes a more powerful alternative to many of the best Chromebooks out there. The HP Stream would typically cost $229, making this deal worth a savings of $30. You’ll also get one year of free access to Microsoft Office 365, and free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14

HP has been among the best laptop brands for decades now, so you know you’re getting a product you can trust when you purchase an HP laptop. HP steps up with some serious value with the Stream 14-inch laptop, as it has 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor. These specs aren’t going to compete with the best laptops, but they’re enough to get most people through the day and compare well with the best budget laptops. This laptop also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, as well as access to Microsoft Office 365.

You’ll also be getting 64GB of storage space with the HP Stream laptop. This could be a limitation if you have large media libraries to house, particularly when you consider the operating software and bundled apps will be taking up a sizable chunk of that space. But if you just need a laptop for word processing, spreadsheets, email, browsing the web and social media, and taking in some movies, you can likely get by with just 64GB of storage. If you feel you may need more than this, you can look into some of the best external hard drives to expand the HP Stream’s storage capacity, or you could even utilize one of the best cloud storage services for additional storage across all of your devices.

The HP Stream 14-inch laptop is one of the best student laptop deals you find available right now, as it’s currently going for just $199. This is a $30 savings from its regular price of $229, and Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase. One year of free access to Microsoft Office 365 is also bundled with the HP Stream.

