If you’re tired of the same all-metal body designs that’s been a staple of the premium notebook market for some time now, HP’s leather-clad Spectre Folio 13 offers a nice alternative. And the best part is that it will be available as a bundle with a small discount in time for Black Friday shoppers. The $1,529 bundle, which includes the 13-inch convertible laptop, leather sleeve, and rechargeable mouse, comes with a $100 discount from the original retail price of $1,629. In addition to the Spectre Folio 13, HP had also previously published some of its other Black Friday deals.

Although the leather-wrapped design of the Spectre Folio 13 helps it stand out in the crowd, the tablet is also packed with specs, including an eighth-generation Intel Amber Lake processor, optional 4G LTE connectivity, and a fan-less design. The laptop that’s included in this bundle comes with the 4G LTE radio, a Core i7 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615, 8GB memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive. As a stand-alone, the retail price of this build is listed at $1,499. HP’s Spectre Rechargeable Mouse retails for $54 after discounts, while the leather sleeve is priced at $73. The Spectre Folio 13 comes with a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, so if you need a higher resolution panel, you will want to look elsewhere.

While we loved the luxurious leather and smart magnetic attachment mechanism on the Spectre Folio 13 during our early hands-on testing of HP’s convertible notebook, we still have to place the system through its paces to evaluate how the leather will weather over time and if the choice of material helps dissipate heat, especially considering that there are no fans on the inside of this notebook.

Given that the laptop packs in Intel’s eighth-generation Amber Lake processor, the HP Spectre 13 is a nice alternative to Apple’s recently redesigned MacBook Air. Like the MacBook Air, the Spectre Folio 13 comes with two Thunderbolt 3 over USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Spectre Folio also comes with a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port. For digital artists and notetakers, HP also includes a digital stylus inside the box. There’s also a USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter for those who still need to connect legacy accessories to their new laptop, like flash drives, external storage, wired printers, and wired keyboard or mouse. The Spectre Folio 13 will also compete against Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6, which is seeing some steep Black Friday discounts this holiday season.