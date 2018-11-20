Digital Trends
HP takes $100 off of leather-clad Spectre Folio 13 bundle for Black Friday

Chuong Nguyen
hp spectre folio
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends

If you’re tired of the same all-metal body designs that’s been a staple of the premium notebook market for some time now, HP’s leather-clad Spectre Folio 13 offers a nice alternative. And the best part is that it will be available as a bundle with a small discount in time for Black Friday shoppers. The $1,529 bundle, which includes the 13-inch convertible laptop, leather sleeve, and rechargeable mouse, comes with a $100 discount from the original retail price of $1,629. In addition to the Spectre Folio 13, HP had also previously published some of its other Black Friday deals.

Although the leather-wrapped design of the Spectre Folio 13 helps it stand out in the crowd, the tablet is also packed with specs, including an eighth-generation Intel Amber Lake processor, optional 4G LTE connectivity, and a fan-less design. The laptop that’s included in this bundle comes with the 4G LTE radio, a Core i7 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615, 8GB memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive. As a stand-alone, the retail price of this build is listed at $1,499. HP’s Spectre Rechargeable Mouse retails for $54 after discounts, while the leather sleeve is priced at $73. The Spectre Folio 13 comes with a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, so if you need a higher resolution panel, you will want to look elsewhere.

While we loved the luxurious leather and smart magnetic attachment mechanism on the Spectre Folio 13 during our early hands-on testing of HP’s convertible notebook, we still have to place the system through its paces to evaluate how the leather will weather over time and if the choice of material helps dissipate heat, especially considering that there are no fans on the inside of this notebook.

Given that the laptop packs in Intel’s eighth-generation Amber Lake processor, the HP Spectre 13 is a nice alternative to Apple’s recently redesigned MacBook Air. Like the MacBook Air, the Spectre Folio 13 comes with two Thunderbolt 3 over USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Spectre Folio also comes with a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port. For digital artists and notetakers, HP also includes a digital stylus inside the box. There’s also a USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter for those who still need to connect legacy accessories to their new laptop, like flash drives, external storage, wired printers, and wired keyboard or mouse. The Spectre Folio 13 will also compete against Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6, which is seeing some steep Black Friday discounts this holiday season.

HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Flexible and fast, HP's Spectre x360 is the 2-in-1 for every occasion

HP’s late-2017 refresh of the Spectre x360 13 convertible 2-in-1 leverages Intel’s eighth-generation CPUs for significantly improved performance and battery life. The thin and light frame is also tweaked, and looks better than ever.
Macbook Air (2018) Review
All the best Apple MacBook deals for Black Friday 2018

Shoppers looking for a new Apple laptop could find huge savings on a new MacBook come Black Friday. Retailers are offering discounts as much as $650 on select MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models this holiday season.
Razer Blade base model compared
Razer takes up to $500 off of its Blade gaming laptops for Black Friday

If you're a fan of Razer's understated aesthetics that earned the Blade comparisons with Apple's laptops, you can score some big savings on Black Friday, as Razer is offering up to $500 discounts off of its gaming notebooks.
best laptop deals
Here are the best laptop deals for November 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for a service without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses via one of these handy services.
ssd vs hdd samsung 970 evo sticks 2 1500x1001
Solid-state drives are speedier than hard disk drives. Are they worth it?

As the price of solid-state drives comes down, it's reached a point where it's hard to recommend a system without at least a hybrid solution. In the battle of SSD vs. HDD, a clear winner has emerged.
Ray tracing off — Screenshot 5
Playing ‘Battlefield V’ on an $800 Nvidia card is stunning. And disappointing

‘Battlefield V’ is the first game to use Nvidia’s ray tracing support, now available with the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. The feature can, in an ideal scenario, make the game look better, but the performance hit may not be…
microsoft headquarters
Service restored after glitch locks out Microsoft Office 365 business users

Microsoft reported that a problem with its system caused some users to be locked out of their accounts. Because the multifactor authentication system went down globally, some Office 365 and Azure users were unable to log in.
free drawing software
Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. This list of the best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
walmart black friday
The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
best games for the chromebook darkorbit screenshot fight
Want to game on your Chromebook? Here's where to start

Chromebooks aren't great for gaming, but there are a few titles that most machines can run. There's a surprisingly diverse crowd that includes role-playing games, action side-scrollers, and puzzlers.
amazon black friday deals 2
All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti
Save a heap with these Black Friday 2018 graphics card deals

The Black Friday 2018 sales period is finally here and it's brought with it a tonne of great component deals. We've been scouring websites and catalogs for days to find you the best graphics cards deals for Black Friday 2018.
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
The best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
