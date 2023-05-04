 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $1000, this HP gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $650 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Straightforward image of the HP Victus 16.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, but gamers shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptops if they don’t want to regret their purchase. Fortunately, there are offers like HP’s $350 discount for the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop, which pulls its price down to $650 from its original price of $1,000. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you want to get the device at this cost though, because we’re not sure until when the bargain will remain available.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop

If you want a relatively affordable gaming laptop that can run the best PC games without any issues, you should go for the HP Victus 16. It’s in our list of the best gaming laptops as a great budget option, with solid performance provided by its AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. The device’s keyboard is comfortable to use, and with deep travel and very snappy switches that result in excellent responsiveness, it may give you the advantage that you need to win in boss fights or come out victorious in multiplayer matches.

The HP Victus 16 features a 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution so that you can appreciate the graphics of modern video games, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start installing your favorite titles right after unboxing the gaming laptop. You won’t have to worry about overheating when playing for several hours because the HP Victus 16 comes with an upgraded cooling system that will keep it running at optimum conditions. You’ll also be able to access the Omen Gaming Hub, through which you can make all kinds of adjustments such as tweaking components and changing lighting options.

Related

The HP Victus 16 already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $1,000, so it’s a steal if you can take advantage of HP’s offer that reduces its price to $650. You can spend the $350 in savings on more video games and other accessories, but you have to act fast because like most gaming laptop deals, there’s no telling when the discount ends. Buy the HP Victus 16 now if you want to get it for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Flash deal knocks $780 off this Alienware RTX 4090 gaming PC
alienware aurora r15 review 20

It's not every day that you see an RTX 4090 on a pre-built gaming computer, but if you're going to see it somewhere, it's going to be on an Alienware device. Well, you're in luck because if you don't know how to build a PC from scratch but still want the best gaming performance, the Aurora R15 is the best gaming PC you can get. There's even a great deal on Dell, bringing it down to $4,200 from the usual $4,980 it goes for, which is a whopping $780 discount.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
While the Alienware Aurora R15 might seem pricey on the surface, the price certainly matches all the fancy gear underneath. For example, the RTX 4090 is the best GPU available right now, bar none, even when you include AMD GPUs. And, if you aren't familiar with GPUs, then suffice it to say that the RTX 4090 can easily run 4k resolutions at 120hz and higher, even at high graphical settings, which is a little bit terrifying given the power. Besides the best GPU on the market, you also get one of the best CPUs, the 13th gen Intel Core i9 13900KF, which is really only outclassed by server-grade CPUs that aren't available to most consumers. That means you can easily handle all the productivity, editing, and even streaming tasks you want.
Bundled into the rather awesome case also comes 64GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest RAM on the market, and with that much of it, we doubt you'll ever bump into any app or tab limits, even as a power user. That said, you can decrease it to 32GBs to take $300 off the price, so that might be worth doing if you don't need that much RAM. As for storage, you get a chunky 2TB SSD, although it might be worth going for the dual drive downgrade that takes $150 off. You still get 2TBs, but split over a boot SSD and a storage HDD, which you can then add an SSD to for gaming.

Read more
Lenovo dropped the price of this laptop from $1,059 to $249
lenovo thinkpad yoga 11e deal april 2023 product render

It's always worth paying attention to the laptop deals that Lenovo offers, even if they might somehow seem a little too good to be true. That's the case with the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e. According to Lenovo, it's reduced from $1,059 down to $249. Obviously, the $810 discount sounds amazing, but we're not entirely convinced it's accurate given Lenovo uses a vague estimated value system to come up with the original price, based on third-party data and prices. Whatever the true discount is though, being able to buy a robust 2-in-1 laptop for just $249 is definitely cheap.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e
Hardware-wise, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is respectable for this price if not exactly exciting. It has an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen with 250 nits of brightness. That's one of the highlights of the machine. Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for 2-in-1 systems, so it's great to be able to embrace that with such a cheap laptop. The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e also comes with a garaged pen so you don't have to rely on your fingers for more precise details.

Read more
Best Gaming Laptop Deals: Alienware, Asus, HP, and Lenovo
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Gamers should never settle for regular laptop deals, as not all machines are built to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games. The advantages of the best gaming laptops over the best gaming PCs include their portability as you can take them wherever you go, and less clutter due to fewer cables required -- which you can almost completely eliminate if you go for wireless accessories. Gaming laptops come in a wide range of prices with different levels of discounts, and to help you decide what to buy, we've rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can find online.
Today’s best gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 15 --
ASUS TUF A15 --
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 --
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 --
Alienware m17 R5 --
Alienware m15 R7 --
Alienware x17 R2 --

Read more