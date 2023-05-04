There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, but gamers shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptops if they don’t want to regret their purchase. Fortunately, there are offers like HP’s $350 discount for the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop, which pulls its price down to $650 from its original price of $1,000. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you want to get the device at this cost though, because we’re not sure until when the bargain will remain available.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop

If you want a relatively affordable gaming laptop that can run the best PC games without any issues, you should go for the HP Victus 16. It’s in our list of the best gaming laptops as a great budget option, with solid performance provided by its AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. The device’s keyboard is comfortable to use, and with deep travel and very snappy switches that result in excellent responsiveness, it may give you the advantage that you need to win in boss fights or come out victorious in multiplayer matches.

The HP Victus 16 features a 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution so that you can appreciate the graphics of modern video games, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start installing your favorite titles right after unboxing the gaming laptop. You won’t have to worry about overheating when playing for several hours because the HP Victus 16 comes with an upgraded cooling system that will keep it running at optimum conditions. You’ll also be able to access the Omen Gaming Hub, through which you can make all kinds of adjustments such as tweaking components and changing lighting options.

The HP Victus 16 already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $1,000, so it’s a steal if you can take advantage of HP’s offer that reduces its price to $650. You can spend the $350 in savings on more video games and other accessories, but you have to act fast because like most gaming laptop deals, there’s no telling when the discount ends. Buy the HP Victus 16 now if you want to get it for much cheaper than usual.

