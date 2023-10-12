 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Built for business, this powerful HP laptop is $1,473 off

Albert Bassili
By
Someone using the HP Zbook Studio.
HP

While Prime Day may be slipping away into the past, there are still some great Prime Day laptop deals you can still shop, especially if you’re looking for something that’s productivity-focused, like the HP ZBook Power.  It’s a mobile workstation equipped with Wolf Pro Security and is discounted quite heavily by HP. You can pick it up right now for just $969 rather than the usual $2,442, which is a whopping $1,473 discount off the original price.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Power

The HP ZBook Power runs a reasonably powerful mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7640HS, which can handle most productivity tasks without an issue. This also extends to more complicated tasks, like editing, where processing power is really important, and you can even customize the laptop to upgrade it to an Intel i7 or the more powerful AMD Ryzen 9. In a similar vein, the 16GB of DDR5 RAM is very speedy and will also help with more complex tasks, such as CAD or programming, and you can upgrade that as well up to 64GB if you need it. As for graphical processing power, you’ll mostly have to rely on the CPU for that unless you upgrade to a discrete GPU such as the RTX A1000, which is a good entry-level professional graphics card.

Besides that, you get a great 15.6-inch FHD screen, although that’s also upgradable to QHD, while storage in the base configuration is 512GB, and that can be upgraded to, or you can grab one of these external hard drive deals to save yourself some money. Of course, one of the big selling points is the exclusion of a one-year subscription to HP’s Wolf Pro Security, a total-security sweet that takes a big load off the IT department when it comes to keeping the network and devices safe. This includes things like hardware-enforced threat containment by isolating the CPU to automatic fishing protection, so you get security at both the hardware and software levels.

Related

Overall, the HP ZBook Power is a great business laptop that’s made for small to medium businesses that need that extra layer of protection but don’t have that much of a comprehensive IT department. Even better, the substantial discount from HP that brings it down to $969 makes it a lot more affordable, even when buying in bulk. That said, if you’re looking for some alternatives, these alternative laptop deals might serve you better.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $800 to $600
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 may be over, but some Prime Day deals for gaming laptops remain available, even from other retailers like Best Buy. Here's one that you should have an eye on -- the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop for just $600, following a $200 discount on its original price of $800. The budget device isn't going to stay much cheaper for long, so if you're interested, you should be proceeding with the transaction already, or else you might miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15
The HP Victus 15 is a more affordable option compared to the highest tiers of the best gaming laptops, so you shouldn't expect similar performance. However, with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, it's enough to play the best PC games, though you will have to select the lowest settings for some of the more demanding titles. That's not a bad trade-off for a gaming laptop that's at least half-price compared to other choices in the market.

Read more
Prime Day is over, but these laptop deals are still available
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.

Prime Big Deals Day 2023 has ended, but some of the Prime Day laptop deals that rival retailers have rolled out to answer Amazon's offers are still available. If you want to buy a new laptop for a lower-than-usual price, you still have a chance at amazing discounts from sources like Best Buy, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're not sure how long these Prime Day deals will remain online. To help you out, we've rounded up our favorite bargains that remain, but act quickly because they may get taken down at any moment.
Acer Chromebook 314 -- $189, was $269

The Acer Chromebook 314 doesn't look like much on paper with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, but it's pretty smooth because of Google's Chrome OS. The operating system of Chromebooks focuses on online apps instead of installed software, resulting in fast performance despite low-end components. The Chromebook comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and a 64GB eMMC that can be supplemented by Google Drive if you need more storage space.

Read more
Forget Prime: Dell refurbished sale has laptops and PCs from $119
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Dell has its own type of Prime Day deals at the moment to compete with Amazon's Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October. With heavy discounts on a wide range of refurbished laptops and desktops, now's your time to replace that old and aging laptop or desktop you've been meaning to. The focus here is very much on business-based devices that tend to have some level of cosmetic damage, but that's perfect for anyone who's been looking for Prime Day laptop deals or similar for their home office or small business. Best of all, it means that some units are just $119. There are hundreds of desktop computers and laptops available, and only you know best what you're looking for. In all cases, keep an eye on the cosmetic grade level. A is best, but if you're not too worried about damage, B will still do the job well.

What to shop for in the Dell refurbished sale
Starting with an incredible deal right off the bat, the

Read more