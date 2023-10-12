Built for business, this powerful HP laptop is $1,473 off

While Prime Day may be slipping away into the past, there are still some great Prime Day laptop deals you can still shop, especially if you’re looking for something that’s productivity-focused, like the HP ZBook Power. It’s a mobile workstation equipped with Wolf Pro Security and is discounted quite heavily by HP. You can pick it up right now for just $969 rather than the usual $2,442, which is a whopping $1,473 discount off the original price.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Power

The HP ZBook Power runs a reasonably powerful mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7640HS, which can handle most productivity tasks without an issue. This also extends to more complicated tasks, like editing, where processing power is really important, and you can even customize the laptop to upgrade it to an Intel i7 or the more powerful AMD Ryzen 9. In a similar vein, the 16GB of DDR5 RAM is very speedy and will also help with more complex tasks, such as CAD or programming, and you can upgrade that as well up to 64GB if you need it. As for graphical processing power, you’ll mostly have to rely on the CPU for that unless you upgrade to a discrete GPU such as the RTX A1000, which is a good entry-level professional graphics card.

Besides that, you get a great 15.6-inch FHD screen, although that’s also upgradable to QHD, while storage in the base configuration is 512GB, and that can be upgraded to, or you can grab one of these external hard drive deals to save yourself some money. Of course, one of the big selling points is the exclusion of a one-year subscription to HP’s Wolf Pro Security, a total-security sweet that takes a big load off the IT department when it comes to keeping the network and devices safe. This includes things like hardware-enforced threat containment by isolating the CPU to automatic fishing protection, so you get security at both the hardware and software levels.

Overall, the HP ZBook Power is a great business laptop that’s made for small to medium businesses that need that extra layer of protection but don’t have that much of a comprehensive IT department. Even better, the substantial discount from HP that brings it down to $969 makes it a lot more affordable, even when buying in bulk. That said, if you’re looking for some alternatives, these alternative laptop deals might serve you better.

