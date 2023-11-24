With gaming monitors, the better you get, meaning the higher visual fidelity offered and the better the specifications, the more costly it’s all going to be. That’s kind of a no-brainer, though. You have to pay to play. In fact, that’s part of the reason why many prefer consoles. Yes, it’s a nominal experience compared to PC gaming, but you don’t have to worry about all the extra costs. If you’re going with a high-performance gaming PC, you need a comparable monitor, or the visual experience is just not going to be up to par. But no one wants to empty their wallets or bank accounts to have such a thing, either. Cue KTC, a brand that proves you can achieve the ultimate visual immersion without going broke. Take the KTC G27P6 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, for example.

It’s decked out in high-performance features, including an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, a KVM switch, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync support, and all at a 1440p QHD resolution. There’s so much more about it that makes it an excellent choice for your next monitor, chief among them the current Black Friday price. It’s down to $630 instead of its usual $900, saving you $370 right off the top.

A gorgeous 27-inch OLED, industry-leading features, an excellent price

With its 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GTG response time, and joint G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, this monitor is already taking things to the next level. But, even better, it’s a beautiful OLED panel, offering 1440p HD gaming at a reasonable price, made even more enticing thanks to the Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. It also supports HDR10, has a 136% sRGB color gamut for accurate and realistic color depiction, and has a 1500000:1 contrast.

It’s not just for PC gaming, either. Sure, you can connect a desktop or laptop, but you could also plug in a Steam Deck, game console, and other HDMI-enabled devices, even streaming sticks. It’s your choice.

It’s bezel-less on all four sides, which means you can virtually sink right into the screen. Nano-texture glass offers screen protection from burn-in and ensures everything remains bright and vivid. Type-C PD support for reverse charging is available, so you can charge any of your devices from the monitor, including the Steam Deck. Moreover, you get two HDMI 2.0, a DPI 1.4, and three USB 3.0 ports. 100 by 100 VESA compatibility offers you an easier, more DIY-friendly way to mount the monitor if you want it up on a wall.

Two built-in 5-watt speakers deliver great audio with cinematic immersion if you want to use the monitor’s speakers. Finally, the KVM standard allows you to use the video (monitor), keyboard, and mouse with multiple devices and swap between them from any easy-access dashboard. Basically, you can plug everything into the monitor and swap quickly between them while still using all of the same peripherals. No unplugging, plugging, unplugging, plugging. Other notable features include 65-watt reverse charging, a TÜV Rheinland eyecare certification, and a sleek profile — look at that stand.

What’s craziest about it is that normally all of these features in a gaming monitor would come at a premium. Even at its normal price, the KTC G27P6 is competitive and reasonable.

The KTC G27P6 Black Friday and Cyber Week deal is incredible

Again, the normal price is great at $900 for this OLED monitor, but the Black Friday price has reduced it to $700, plus there’s a $70 on-page coupon. Altogether, those discounts bring the price to $630, which is a fantastic offer. It won’t last long, though. If you’re ready for a new gaming monitor and want to spring for an OLED, this is the way to go. It will save you quite a bit of money too, and there’s no viable argument for that.

The monitor is also available at Newegg and Geekbuying in Europe.

