Lenovo’s Surface-style Chromebook just got a big price cut

Jennifer Allen
By

Lenovo has some fantastic laptop deals going on at the moment including deep discounts on two laptops from its Chromebook Duet range. If you’re looking to buy either the Chromebook Duet 3 or Duet 5, you can save big while enjoying all the benefits of Chrome OS. We’re here to explain why you might want to buy either model. Read on while we take you through them and remember — these deals are strictly time limited so you’ll need to be fast to avoid missing out.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 — $290, was $370

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 front view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Chromebook deals are particularly cheap when you check out the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. For the price, you get a highly portable system that uses a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 4GB of memory, and offers 64GB of eMMC storage. It has a 10.95-inch 2K display with touchscreen properties and 400 nits of brightness so it looks fantastic for the price. That’s why we feature it among the very best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy at the moment. It’s possible to switch it to numerous different modes with the ability to detach the keyboard to turn it into a tablet-style device. At all times, it’s crisp and clear to use with all-day battery life suiting anyone who moves around a lot throughout the day. It’s seriously impressive for the price.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $395, was $470

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook open on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you want more from your 2-in-1 laptop deals, there’s always the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. It offers a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor which is useful if you need to get more done. However, the real standout feature is its display. It has a 13.3-inch full HD OLED display so each pixel can be illuminated individually ensuring blacks are sharper and colors appear more vibrant. That means superior picture quality for you which is ideal if you want the best-looking picture while you arrange a presentation or take in your favorite streaming shows. As before, there’s also 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage, plus you can detach the keyboard to switch to tablet mode. It’s easily one of the best laptops for anyone on a budget that still doesn’t want to miss out on a stylish display.

