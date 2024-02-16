Usually $250, this Lenovo laptop is discounted to $120 today

There are laptop deals that apply discounts on high-end machines for gaming and professional work, but there are also offers for devices that are designed for casual use. If that’s what you’re looking for, here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — a $130 discount from Lenovo for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, which more than halves its price to just $120 from $250 originally. At 52% off, we don’t think stocks for this laptop will last long, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to do so right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, not only for premium machines but also for budget-friendly devices through its IdeaPad line, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a great example as an affordable laptop that caters to casual users with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. While these specifications are a far cry from what you’d see in the best laptops, they’re actually enough for simple tasks like browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows, as long as you don’t do them all at once.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is very portable as it’s equipped with a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, and it’s got enough space for your files on its 128GB eMMC that ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD webcam with dual-array microphones so that you can make video calls and join online meetings, and it has a privacy shutter for your peace of mind when the webcam isn’t in use.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, originally priced at $250, is currently on sale from Lenovo for a very affordable $120 for $130 in savings. It’s one of the cheapest Lenovo laptop deals that you can shop right now, and if you think it’s going to meet your needs, you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible. That’s because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, and if you keep delaying your purchase, you may miss out on the 52% discount.

