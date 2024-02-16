 Skip to main content
Usually $250, this Lenovo laptop is discounted to $120 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
There are laptop deals that apply discounts on high-end machines for gaming and professional work, but there are also offers for devices that are designed for casual use. If that’s what you’re looking for, here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — a $130 discount from Lenovo for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, which more than halves its price to just $120 from $250 originally. At 52% off, we don’t think stocks for this laptop will last long, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to do so right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, not only for premium machines but also for budget-friendly devices through its IdeaPad line, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a great example as an affordable laptop that caters to casual users with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. While these specifications are a far cry from what you’d see in the best laptops, they’re actually enough for simple tasks like browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows, as long as you don’t do them all at once.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is very portable as it’s equipped with a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, and it’s got enough space for your files on its 128GB eMMC that ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD webcam with dual-array microphones so that you can make video calls and join online meetings, and it has a privacy shutter for your peace of mind when the webcam isn’t in use.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, originally priced at $250, is currently on sale from Lenovo for a very affordable $120 for $130 in savings. It’s one of the cheapest Lenovo laptop deals that you can shop right now, and if you think it’s going to meet your needs, you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible. That’s because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, and if you keep delaying your purchase, you may miss out on the 52% discount.

Save $3,430 on this Lenovo laptop with an RTX 4090, 96GB of RAM
If your work or hobby requires you to invest in an extremely powerful laptop, then you may want to take advantage of Lenovo's offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Mobile Workstation. A massive $3,430 discount slashes its price from $8,159 to $4,729, and while its estimated value may seem inflated, its lowered price may still be considered a steal even if it's still pretty expensive because of the performance that you'll be getting from this machine. We're not sure how long the savings will remain online though, so you need to hurry with your purchase if you're interested.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1
The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Mobile Workstation will provide the performance that you need, no matter how demanding your daily workload could be, with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It's also equipped with a whopping 96GB of RAM -- to put that in perspective, our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends 32GB of RAM for professionals and high-end gamers, and 64GB of RAM for engineers and multimedia editors.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Keyboard is $440 off
If you can no longer wait for the Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Best Buy has a good reason for you to buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 right now -- a $440 discount for the version with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the Surface Pro Keyboard, so you'll only have to pay $1,100 instead of $1,540. The offer may expire at any moment though. If you're interested, it's highly recommended that you proceed with purchasing the device as soon as you can as Surface Pro deals rarely last long.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 promises dependable performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, and it offers ample storage space for your files on its 256GB SSD. The device's 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen offers 2880 x 1920 resolution and support for Dolby Vision for sharp details and vivid colors, and its battery can last up to 15.5 hours on a single charge. It's not a surprise that the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box, and it even comes with a 30-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if you want to try using the device for casual gaming whenever you're taking a break from work or school.

This 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 is $500 off today
You should be ready to spend top dollar if you want a powerful device from gaming laptop deals, even after a discount, but you might as well look for significant savings so you'll have some cash for video games and accessories. Here's a nice offer to consider -- the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop at $500 off from HP, which pulls its price down to $2,100 from $2,600. This is an excellent price for a machine that's powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, but you need to hurry with your purchase because this bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop
Gamers who want to play the best PC games at their highest settings won't be disappointed with the HP Omen 17t, as in addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, its specifications include the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM -- challenging the performance of the best gaming laptops. Not only will you be able to run today's most popular titles without any issues, but you'll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

