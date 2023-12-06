You should be ready to spend some serious cash if you want a powerful gaming desktop like the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, but fortunately, Lenovo has slashed its price with a huge $610 discount. That means you can get the gaming PC for $1,420 instead of $2,030 — it’s still not cheap, but at that price, you’re going to get amazing value out of this machine. You need to act now if you’re interested though — the gaming desktop is 30% off right now, but we’re not sure if it will stay that way tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 gaming PC

The eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i takes aim at the best gaming PCs with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only can you play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be able to run all of the upcoming PC games without any upgrades. You’ll be able to connect all of your gaming peripherals to the gaming desktop, as it features multiple USB ports at the top and back, including a USB-C port.

The 1TB SSD of the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i offers ample storage space for several AAA titles, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home, you can start installing your favorite games as soon as you set it up. Every purchase of the gaming PC also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which grants access to more than 100 games as long as the subscription is active.

Lenovo’s offer for the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i stands out among the other gaming PC deals that are available right now just because of the sheer value that you’ll get out of it. The reduced price to $1,420 from $2,030 will catch any gamer’s attention, and the $610 in savings may be spent on video game deals and monitor deals. You have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer for the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i though, as there’s a chance that the cost of the gaming desktop goes back to normal sooner than you expect.

