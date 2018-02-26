Digital Trends
Lenovo takes wraps off Windows 10, Chromebook device lineup at MWC

Kevin Parrish
With Mobile World Congress 2018 now underway, Lenovo formally introduced six new devices making an appearance during the show. The list consists of three Windows 10 PCs of the Flex and Yoga flavors, and three “E-class” Chromebooks falling under the $360 mark. All three Windows 10 devices rely on eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors while the Chromebooks range from Intel Celeron and MediaTek chips. 

Windows 10

For this family, we have the Flex 14, and two Yoga 730 devices with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screens. All three are 2-in-1 devices, meaning they have hinges supporting Laptop, Tent, Stand, and Tablet modes. The 13.3-inch Yoga 730 is the thinnest and lightest of the three, measuring just 0.55 inches thick and weighing 2.46 pounds. All three support Lenovo’s Active Pen stylus. 

For gamers, the 15.6-inch Yoga 730 with the optional GeForce GTX 1050 graphics chip is the ideal choice of the three. The GeForce MX130 in the Flex 14 would be your second-best bet given it’s better than integrated graphics, but it’s based on an older design and won’t have the performance you’ll see in the Yoga 730’s discrete GTX 1050 chip. 

According to Lenovo, the two Yoga units include integrated support for both Cortana and Alexa. “Use Cortana on your Yoga 730 during the day to schedule meetings, get reminders, search and send emails and manage to-do lists with just your voice,” the company says. “Or just ask to order food, do your shopping, dim the lights and turn up the music at night with Alexa.” 

Here are the specifications for all three along with their availability and prices: 

  Flex 14  Yoga 730 13  Yoga 730 15 
Screen size: 

14 inches 

13.3 inches 

15.6 inches 
Screen type: 

In-Plane Switching 

In-Plane Switching 

In-Plane Switching 
Screen resolution: 

Up to 1920 x 1080 

Full HD or Ultra HD 

Full HD or Ultra HD 
Processor: 

Intel 8th Gen Core i7 

Intel 8th Gen Core i7 

Intel 8th Gen Core i7 
Graphics: 

Up to GeForce MX130 

Integrated 

Up to GeForce GTX 1050 
Memory: 

Up to 16GB DDR4 

Up to 16GB DDR4 

Up to 8GB DDR4 
Storage: 

Up to 512GB PCIe SSD 

Up to 512GB PCIe SSD 

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD 
Connectivity: 

Wireless AC 

Wireless AC 

Wireless AC 
Ports: 

1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1
2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
1x HDMI
1x SD card slot
1x Audio jack 

2x Thunderbolt 3
1x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
1x Audio jack 

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1
1x HDMI
1x Audio jack 
Battery: 

Up to 10 hours 

Up to 11.5 hours 

Up to 11 hours 
Dimensions (inches): 

12.9 x 9.02 x 0.69 

12.08 x 8.52 x 0.55 

14.17 x 9.80 x 0.67 
Weight: 

3.25 pounds 

2.46 pounds 

4.16 pounds 
Pen support: 

Yes 

Yes 

Yes 
Style: 

2-in-1 

2-in-1 

2-in-1 
Colors: 

Onyx Black 

Iron Grey
Platinum Silver 

Iron Grey
Platinum Silver 
Availability: 

April 

April 

April 
Starting price: 

$599 

$879 

$899 
