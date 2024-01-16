 Skip to main content
Hurry! This Lenovo laptop with 32GB of RAM is 61% off right now

A man works at a Lenovo ThinkPad P16 mobile workstation set up on a desk with two external monitors connected.
Lenovo

For great laptop deals, look no further than Lenovo. While its estimated value system can make original prices look a little overly high so you can’t quite trust it, you can trust the sales prices to be pretty great. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation for $1,739. According to Lenovo, that’s a saving of $2,760 off the regular price of $4,499 which feels optimistic but it’s still a high-end laptop at a great price. Check it out now either by tapping the buy button below or by reading on while we explain everything it has to offer. Don’t count on the deal sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16

There’s a lot to like about the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation if you need a reliable laptop for work. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12800HX processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. While the Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU won’t exactly be up to gaming, everything else about the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation is perfect for working well on the move.

Adding to it, Lenovo has included a 16-inch WQUXGA screen with a huge 3840 x 2400 resolution, 100% Adobe, 600 nits of brightness, and low blue light properties. It’s perfect for having plenty of screen space as you work. Such attention to detail is one of the reasons why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands right now.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation also has great functionality for enhancing its longevity, such as dual fans, vapor chamber cooling, a keyboard air intake and rear vents. It also has Lenovo ThinkShield solutions so its discrete Trusted Platform Module encrypts your data and offers a self-healing BIOS when needed too. For everyday security, a fingerprint reader makes it simple to log in with one touch. The webcam also has a physical privacy shutter. Such features all add up to make the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation a great option if you want one of the best laptops.

Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation for $1,739 at Lenovo. That’s a great price for such a powerful system that’s so well thought out. Check it out now before the deal ends. It’s likely to be pretty soon.

