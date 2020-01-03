If Apple’s $5,000 Pro Display XDR panel is too expensive or if you just prefer Windows, scaling down to Lenovo’s 27-inch, 4K ThinkVision Creator Extreme monitor may be a better fit. Lenovo announced the new monitor ahead of CES 2020, and it’s one of the first Mini-LED displays we’ve seen so far.

Priced at half the cost of Apple’s pro solution, the $2,499 ThinkVision monitor makes it far more affordable for creatives while still delivering some pro features. It supports 99% of the DCI-P3 color space and includes 100% sRGB coverage. And thanks to the use of Mini-LED backlighting (with 1,152 zones), the ThinkVision Creator Extreme is also capable of supporting HDR1000 to bring details out of shadows and highlights while reaching 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

The monitor includes USB-C connectivity to help create a clutter-free work environment, but HDMI and DisplayPort support remains intact for connecting older systems. And for multi-screen twist, there’s even a little smartphone stand built into the base of this display so you can keep up with notifications while working on your next Photoshop masterpiece.

Creatives will be able to purchase this panel starting April, but Lenovo also brought some of these pro feature to some of its more affordable options.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20

Boasting similar aesthetics as the Creator Extreme, the ThinkVision P27h-20 shares its more technology-forward sibling’s screen size, but keeps things even more affordable with a $549 starting price. To keep the price low, the P27h-20 makes do with a QHD 1440p resolution panel, rather than 4K, though you’ll still be able to do some light creative editing on the panel’s factory calibrated screen, which supports 85% of the wide DCI-P3 color space. At its brightest settings, the P20h-20’s 250 nits is just a quarter of the Creator Extreme.

With this panel, you’re still getting the barely there bezels as slim as 0.08 inches, a sleek all-black design with Lenovo’s signature red accents, and a clutter-free work space if you’re connecting a modern USB-C laptop. Older systems can still connect via HDMI or DisplayPort, however.

Like the Creator Extreme, there’s a slot built into the P27h-20’s base that serves as a cradle for your smartphone, allowing you to keep up with alerts and notifications for enhanced multitasking productivity.

Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20

For multitaskers who prefer to work outside of the standard rectangular screen, the $799 ThinkVision T34w-20 is an ultrawide panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio that’s perfect for juggling multiple windows. This 34-inch panel comes with a WQHD resolution panel for those who need the screen real estate of a multi-monitor setup without the bulk or clunkiness of having to connect two display side-by-side.

Lenovo’s “Near-Edgeless” screen technology keeps bezels to a bare minimum, and even though the vertical alignment (VA) panel tops out with a 60Hz refresh rate, response times as quick as 4ms allows you to use this screen for casual games in a pinch on your downtime.

Multitaskers will be able to pick up this panel when it launches in March.

Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20

The most affordable ThinkVision out of Lenovo’s CES 2020 lineup is the ThinkVision T24v-20. But don’t let this panel’s $279 price fool you into thinking it doesn’t pack in technology to help simplify your workflow. Designed for general office and knowledge workers, the 24-inch 1080p panel is made for video conferencing and seamless integration with Windows.

Located at the top is a 1080p RGB IR camera with dual-array microphone with face racking technology. There’s a ThunkShutter cover for the camera when you’re not using it for privacy, and the IR camera supports facial recognition for password-less logins with Windows Hello. The screen also comes with dual speakers, useful for those who need to take a lot of Skype calls in the office.

The panel doesn’t support USB-C, so you’ll need an adapter to connect more modern laptops to the panel’s VGA, HDMI, or DisplayPort connectors if you decide to pick up the panel in April.

