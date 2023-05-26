 Skip to main content
First big discount lands for LG’s 45-inch OLED WQHD gaming monitor

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’ve had your eyes on the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor as a potential upgrade for your gaming setup, here’s your first chance to get it with a significant discount. Best Buy has slashed the curved gaming monitor’s price by $200, bringing it down to $1,500 from $1,700. It’s still not cheap, but any amount of savings is a bonus for a high-performance display that’s just been introduced to the market. We’re not sure how long this offer will last though, so you need to take advantage of it right now as it may go offline at any moment.

Why you should buy the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

LG, one of the best TV brands with OLED technology as its calling card, is unsurprisingly also a mainstay in our list of the best monitors as it keeps churning out amazing computer displays like the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor. If you want complete immersion with your high-end gaming PC, this is the screen to match it with because of the large screen that’s combined with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a steep 800R curve, so you’ll feel like you’re in the game that you’re playing.

With a 240Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how often the images are updated on the screen, the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor will let you respond quickly to your opponents. The curved gaming monitor will also allow you to enjoy virtually no lag with its nearly instantaneous .03ms response time, which is how quickly it shows image transitions. It’s also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium to eliminate stuttering and screen tearing, and it also comes with an enhanced gaming GUI that lets you choose between different modes for the perfect display settings.

The 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is $200 off from Best Buy, which is the first time that it has appeared in a retailer’s monitor deals with a big discount. For $1,500 instead of $1,700 originally, you can have this curved gaming monitor delivered to your doorstep, but you’ll have to make the purchase now as there’s no telling when its price will return to normal. Complete the transaction to secure your own 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor for cheaper than usual.

