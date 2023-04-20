Woot has one of the better monitor deals for anyone seeking out something high-end. Right now, you can buy the LG 49-inch 32:9 UltraWide Monitor for $1,100 instead of $1,500. While that’s still expensive, being able to save $400 may have just made it more accessible for many people. If you want one monitor rather than two lined up on your desk, there’s a lot to love here. Here’s why you need this monitor in your life.

Why you should buy the LG 49-inch UltraWide Monitor

LG makes some of the best curved monitors as well as other great displays, with the LG 49-inch UltraWide Monitor being the biggest it offers. With a dual DQHD resolution, it has 5120 x 1440 pixels to offer you. That’s a vast amount of space for anyone. If your work involves having to arrange plenty of windows at once to be able to coordinate your efforts, this is the monitor for you. It’s going to be overkill for some given its huge size, but if you’ve found dual monitors restrictive in some way or simply feel the urge to have an all-in-one solution, this is almost certainly the one for you. Basically, you’ll know if it’s exactly what you’ve been looking for all this time.

Besides the fantastic resolution, the monitor also offers a 99% sRGB color gamut as well as HDR10 support. If you edit a lot of images or videos, this will be of benefit to you. It also means watching any of your favorite streaming services is going to look great here. To help you get the most from one of the best ultrawide monitors, the LG 49-inch UltraWide Monitor also has useful features like on-screen controls, USB Type-C support with 85W power delivery, and an aspect ratio of 32:9. A response time of 5ms is great to see while there’s smart energy saving, auto-brightness, and color calibration features too.

The ultimate monitor for multitasking enthusiasts, the LG 49-inch UltraWide Monitor is normally priced at $1,500. Right now, you can buy it for $1,100 at Woot. A considerable saving of $400 may have just made it more accessible for certain budgets. Buy it now and you’ll wonder how you survived using a regular monitor.

