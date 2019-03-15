Digital Trends
Computing

Apple MacBook Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Struggling to pick between a MacBook Pro and Surface Pro 6? This guide can help

Jon Martindale
By
Surface Pro 6 Review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Apple and Microsoft have competed for decades on the operating system front, but in more recent years they’ve had competitive hardware too. The MacBook and Surface lines both have their standouts and strengths, so picking between them isn’t easy. To nail down some firmer recommendations for you, we set the MacBook Pro versus the Surface Pro 6 in a classic head to head.

One is a celebrated 2-in-1, the other an iconic workhorse of a laptop with classic Apple styling. Which will come out top when the dust has settled?

Design

macbook pro 13 inch non touch bar vs 15 2016 keyboard 1200x9999

The MacBook Pro has been at the forefront of laptop style for generations, helping to redefine what a premium laptop looks and feels like. While there are many more contenders for the best looking laptop today, the MacBook Pro stands apart as an exquisitely built machine. While we still don’t quite see the point in the Touch Bar, the overall look and feel of Apple’s MacBook Pro is top-notch.

The Surface Pro 6 both redefines its image and barely iterates upon it. It has a new black paint job which helps set it apart from the silver of so many of its contemporaries, but it’s no thinner, trimmer, or lighter than its predecessors. Indeed while you might prefer its darkened exterior to that of the MacBook’s, it has thicker bezels than the Apple device. In a laptop marketplace that so often sees just millimeters of extra material surrounding displays, feels decidedly retro.

While the Surface Pro 6 might hold on to some style-trappings of the past, its inputs are a bit more pleasing. Its Type Cover ($130-$160 extra depending on color choice) is a fantastic accessory that is a must-have if you plan to do any real typing. Its touchpad is excellent too; easily one of our favorites of any Windows laptop.

The MacBook Pro’s keyboard is a disappointment in comparison. Apple’s gone through several iterations of its butterfly key design and though they are improving, we’re still unimpressed. Sticky and broken keys are common, and the typing experience is far from our favorite, with stiff, overly shallow keys that don’t give you the tactile feedback for a comfortable and efficient typing experience. Fortunately, the touchpad is much better, so if you plan to browse and surf more than type, the lackluster keyboard may not be too problematic for you.

As for ports, Apple’s device has just two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack on the 13-inch version, meaning you’re going to need adapters for a wide range of external devices. Microsoft has yet to embrace USB-C like other manufacturers, so the Surface Pro 6 comes with a USB-A 3.0 port, a headphone jack, mini-DisplayPort output, a Surface Connect port, and a MicroSDXC card reader.

The Surface Pro 6 is also a 2-in-1 — and our favorite 2-in-1 at that — which means you can ditch the Type Cover and use it as a very functional, lightweight tablet. That’s something that the MacBook Pro simply cannot do. It’s 100 percent a laptop, where the Surface Pro 6 can be either within a moment’s notice. The Windows 10 tablet mode doesn’t do it many favors, but as an add-on to the full Windows 10 experience, it’s serviceable.

Performance

surface pro 6
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The entry-level Surface Pro 6 comes with an Intel Core i5 8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage and costs just $800. You can increase the storage on that same configuration for a couple of hundred dollars more, or there’s the option of a Core i7-8650U, 16GB of RAM, and up to a terabyte of storage, for between $1,700 and $2,100.

Apple’s MacBook Pro does have a $1,300 option without a Touch Bar, but that configuration is a bit out of date at this point and hard to recommend compared to the competition. Unfortunately, that makes its next “entry-level” option far more expensive. It starts at $1,800, but does come with higher-powered hardware, sporting a Core i5 8259U processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The CPU is newer and has a much higher boost frequency for increased performance. It also has an onboard Intel Iris Pro 655 graphics core, which is bit more capable than the HD 620 found in the Surface Pro 6’s chip, making it slightly better for gaming. Then again, neither are fit for 3D gaming, anyways.

The MacBook Pro has options for a Core i7 CPU, as well as 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. Upgrading just the memory and CPU would increase the price to $2,300, while additional storage capacity can raise the price to as much as $3,700.

MacBooks have always been known for their fantastic displays and the latest generation of MacBook Pro doesn’t disappoint. It’s bright and high-contrast with a decent resolution of 2,560 x 1,600. It’s also fantastically colorful, with a wide ranging color gamut support and an impressively low color error value. The Surface Pro 6’s smaller 12.3-inch display has a higher resolution, a much greater pixel density (2,736 x 1,824 and 267 pixels-per-inch) and is bright and colorful too. It’s not quite as strikingly bright as the MacBook Pro, but it’s not far behind.

Portability

macbook pro vs surface 6 2016 thin 1500x1000
Kelly Hodgkins/Digital Trends

At  11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33-inches and just 1.7 pounds in tablet mode (around 2.4 pounds with the Type Cover) the Surface Pro 6 is the leaner and lighter device. The MacBook Pro is a slim and relatively light laptop, at 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.36-inches and three pounds in weight, but it just can’t compete with how easy the Surface Pro 6 is to carry around.

Our battery life tests saw the MacBook Pro fall behind its Windows competition too. The Apple laptop managed just over 10-hours in our 1080p video loop test where the Surface Pro 6 lasted 14-hours. Both devices can get you through a workday, but you’ll still be able to use the Surface Pro 6 on your commute home, where the MacBook Pro could have you searching for a power outlet if it’s seen a lot of use throughout the day.

The best 2-in-1 is the better laptop

Surface Pro 6 Review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

It’s rare that a 2-in-1 can provide serious competition for a dedicated laptop, but that all changes when the 2-in-1 you’re talking about is the best we’ve ever tested. The Surface Pro 6 has its drawbacks, most namely its smaller screen and overly chunky bezels (for 2019 at least). But where it excels, it steams past Apple’s MacBook Pro, dominating it in battery life and keyboard comfort, making it a more enjoyable device to use, for longer, and a far more portable one too. The lightweight tablet mode is the cherry on top.

If you need more grunt and prefer the sleek look and forward-thinking port selection of the MacBook Pro, it’s certainly a great option — although we might try to tempt you with the MacBook Air or bump you up to the more powerful 15-inch MacBook Pro. Compared to the base 13-inch MacBook Pro, though, Surface Pro 6 is a better all-around device. Even with its must-have Type Cover accessory, it’s far cheaper when configured with comparable hardware, especially if you want to throw in some extra storage.

The MacBook Pro looks and feels the part, but the Surface Pro 6 delivers where it can’t.

 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to convert DVD to MP4
Casio Pro Trek F30 review
Product Review

Casio’s Pro Trek WSD-F30 outdoors smartwatch fits city lifestyles, too

It’s equipped with all the outdoor tools and sensors you want, but the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 is as much a lifestyle smartwatch as it is trekking companion.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Apple MacBook Pro OLED with Touch Bar
Computing

Best Buy’s sale brings 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro prices to as low as $1,000

Looking for a new MacBook? Retailer Best Buy is currently running a limited-time Apple shopping event, discounting several models of the 2017 MacBook Pro, with pricing starting as low as $1,000.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
lg 27md5kae28091b ultrafine 5k monitor mainfullmac
Computing

One of these monitors will look great next to your new MacBook Pro

Apple doesn't make its beloved Cinema Display monitors anymore, which makes finding the best monitor for the MacBook Pro more difficult. In this guide, we break down some of our favorites and offer something for every size and budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple ipad pro vs microsoft surface 6 pic
Computing

The next Surface Pro could be a complete redesign. Here's what we know so far

The Surface Pro might have pioneered the 2-in-1 form factor, but the design has stayed the same over the last seven years. Here's what we're looking to see from the Surface Pro 7,
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

The next Microsoft Surface Pro could have a redesigned kickstand hinge

A Microsoft patent could provide additional details on the hinge of the next Surface Pro. The patent describes "secured device portions" and the inner workings of a hinge mechanism for a device in space-constrained environments. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
WWDC 2018
Computing

Apple’s officially sets date, location for 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple developers and fans alike look forward every year to the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC. After rumors suggested as much, Apple has confirmed that the conference will take place on June 3-7.
Posted By Michael Archambault, Christian de Looper
razer blackwidow kraken basilisk sale newrazer06
Computing

Razer’s new gaming gear is lightweight — and more affordable than ever

Razer's new gaming hardware is streamlined to offer the most important gaming functions without breaking the bank. The new BlackWidow, Kraken, and Basilisk peripherals are some of the most affordable Razer gaming gear we've seen yet.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Computing

Limited-time Amazon deal knocks up to $200 off the thin, light Acer Swift 5

Looking for a new laptop? The online retailer Amazon is currently discounting the Acer Swift 5 and several other popular Acer products by up to $200, but only through the end of today, March 14.  
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung SSD Press Photo
Computing

Grab a terabyte of storage at a discount with Amazon’s Samsung T5 SSD deal

In need of a portable external storage device? You can get a terabyte of storage at a discount for a limited time. Amazon is offering a discount on Samsung's lightweight T5 SSD of nearly 30 percent off of its original price of $250.
Posted By Anita George
Nvidia earnings call
Computing

At $219, Nvidia’s GTX 1660 makes midrange graphics cards affordable

Similar to the previously announced GTX 1660 Ti, and with prices starting at $219, this latest Turing-powered GPU from Nvidia aims to bring midrange performance to the desktops of gamers across the world. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Edge
Computing

The Edge browser is dying. Here's what we know about its replacement

There's a new Microsoft Chromium browser coming, and it looks like it will be replacing Edge for most people. Here's everything you need to know about this new browser, how you can use it, and when it's expected to come out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dropbox Notes
Computing

Dropbox is now limiting users of free version to only three devices

Starting now, users with free Dropbox plans will be limited to linking only three devices to their account. Users that already have more than three devices will be able to keep them.
Posted By Christian de Looper
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Computing

You could spend $1,000 on an iPhone, or buy one of these awesome laptops instead

Finding a decent laptop is easy, but finding one under $1,000 is a bit tricky. Luckily, we've taken some of the guesswork out of picking out a budget laptop. Here are some of our favorites, the best laptops under $1,000.
Posted By Mark Coppock