Be it a file deletion bug or a driver problem with HP computers, Microsoft has had a bit of a rough time recently. In the latest set of issues, Microsoft is now pulling back an optional monthly cumulative update that bricked and rendered some Surface Book 2 devices useless.

The update in question, KB4467682, was originally pushed out on November 27 and promised the usual set of quality improvements for devices with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update. Unfortunately, some consumers who managed to install it on their Surface Book 2 found that it led to a “SYSTEM THREAD EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED” Blue Screen of Death error code several times a day.

That issue was well documented on social media and Microsoft’s support forums, where frustrated Surface Book 2 owners wondered about Microsoft’s quality control. Other consumers also seemed to suggest the problem could have been linked to Surface Book 2 firmware updates.

“I had this same issue twice yesterday. Ran a check for updates and it found a big list of updated hardware drivers. I just installed all these, so we’ll see if it fixes the issue. Little more info: the last update check was about two weeks ago, so this must be something recently released from MS,” one Reddit user explained.

Microsoft doesn’t specifically acknowledge that, but issued the following response:

“Resolution for this issue will be available in the December 2018 security update release. For customers who are currently experiencing this issue please follow these instructions and uninstall KB KB4467682. Note for Surface Book 2 customers: We are blocking this optional update only. You will receive the required December 2018 security update release.”

The uninstall process for getting rid of this problematic update involves either depending on Windows 10 automatic repair option, system restore, or booting into safe mode and uninstalling the update. We explain more on that process here, and it is not as scary as it sounds.

Along with Blue Screen of Death Error, there also were other known issues in this KB4467682 update with the seek bar in the Windows Media player. There also was a problem with the instantiation of SqlConnection.

Microsoft previously had issues with the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update and was forced to pull back the release. That update was re-released on November 13, but at a slower pace to ensure a bug-free experience.