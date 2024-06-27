 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft just recalled the latest Windows 11 update

By
Windows 11 logo on a laptop.
Microsoft

Microsoft just taught us another lesson on why it’s sometimes a good idea not to get every update as soon as it’s made available. The latest non-security Windows preview update proved to have such dire consequences that Microsoft had to pull it, making it so that more people wouldn’t download it anymore. This happened after reports came flooding in of various users being stuck in boot loops and experiencing problems with starting up their PCs.

The update in question is the KB5039302 build, released on June 26 and available on Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2. It’s worth noting that being a preview update, this patch was a pre-release version of Windows, so Microsoft’s blunder won’t have affected as wide a group of users as it would if this were the release version. On the other hand, the issue seems pretty big.

Recommended Videos

According to reports from sources like The Register, those who downloaded the patch found themselves stuck in boot loops, having no choice but to resort to recovery options to roll back the update and get their PCs back to a stable state. This isn’t the first instance of issues in a Windows Insider build this month; just recently, users noticed that Windows Cross Device Service may be eating up to 20% of their CPU resources while running in the background. That bug is yet to be fixed.

In the case of the June 26 patch, Microsoft is still unsure as to what is causing it, but it appears to be related to virtualization. When announcing that the update was being pulled, Microsoft said: “This issue is more likely to affect devices utilizing virtual machines tools and nested virtualization features, such as CloudPC, DevBox, Azure Virtual Desktop. We are investigating to determine the precise conditions under which this issue can trigger.” The company also added that those who are running Windows Home are less likely to experience issues, as virtualization is not used nearly as often on personal PCs.

While we can’t test the update for obvious reasons, it appears to have had some interesting things to bring to the table, such as an update to compression features in the File Explorer or the return of the Show Desktop button on the taskbar, by default. Microsoft also addressed minor issues, such as distorted videos in the Snipping Tool or problems with the “Safely Remove Hardware” option.

There are great Windows Updates, and those that are less great — this one falls under the second category for now. With the controversial Windows Recall on the horizon, let’s hope that future updates go better than this one.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
AMD might make a last-minute change to save a Ryzen 9000 CPU
AMD announcing specs for Ryzen 9000 CPUs at Computex 2024.

AMD has already said that its upcoming Ryzen 9000 CPUs based on the Zen 5 architecture are the fastest consumer PC processors, but a new report suggests Team Red could juice the CPUs even more. A report from Wccftech claims that AMD is considering changing the TDP rating of the Ryzen 7 9700X from 65 watts -- which is the power draw the chip was announced with -- to 120W.

It's not just more power for the sake of it. According to the report, AMD is considering this change due to how the Ryzen 7 9700X stacks up against the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is easily the best gaming CPU you can buy, and that's mainly due to its use of AMD's 3D V-Cache tech. Without 3D V-Cache, AMD is reportedly worried the Ryzen 7 9700X will fall short.

Read more
These are the best Razer deals for June and you really need to see them
Razer Blade gaming laptop on desk featured image for best razer deals for june

Right on schedule, Razer is back with some fantastic deals on Razer Blade gaming laptops and other items you'll want to see. For example, you'll get 30% off all with the purchase of any Blade laptop, and that discount is applied automatically at checkout. Skins, if you didn't know already, offers an incredible way to customize your gaming laptop with patterns like Geometric Mercury, Carbon Fiber, Green Hex Camo or Pearlescent Steel. They're custom-fit for each Blade laptop and available exclusively through Razer. But enough talk about skins; let's look at all the best Razer deals available to shop right now.

 
30% off All Razer Skins
As mentioned, you'll get 30% off all Razer Skins with the purchase of any Blade laptop. The discount will be applied automatically; make sure you add the qualifying products to your cart — a Blade laptop and a skin you want. Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

Read more
Dell’s most popular business laptop has a $600 price cut today
Overhead view of the Dell Latitude 5540 laptop against a white background.

Owning a reliable business laptop is one of the best things you can do to optimize your workflow. After all, relying on an old PC with tired internal components is only going to slow you down. Fortunately, laptop deals are all over the place, and we found a great one from Dell: 

Right now, you can purchase the Dell Latitude 5540 Laptop with an Intel Core i7 for $989. Normally priced at $1,609, you’ll be saving yourself $620 on a new and fantastic Windows machine!

Read more