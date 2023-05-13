Best Buy’s ongoing three-day sale includes all kinds of laptop deals, but you may want to set your sights on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. The retailer is offering the 256GB model for $900, for a $100 discount on its original price of $1,000, and the 512GB model for $1,150, for a $150 discount on its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure what will happen first between the sale ending and stocks running out, so to make sure that you secure your own Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for cheaper than usual, you need to push through with the purchase right now.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (256GB) — $900, was $1,000:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (512GB) — $1,150, was $1,300:

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s tagged by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most users. The device is equipped with a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen for vivid details and vibrant colors, and its battery can last up to 18 hours before needing a recharge. It’s no surprise that the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is designed to maximize the capabilities of Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in the laptop’s 256GB or 512GB SSD.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comparison, while we didn’t identify any drastic changes between the two generations, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is the recommended purchase because of its upgraded components that will provide faster performance, especially if you’ll be dealing with demanding tasks. It retains the sleek and ultralight design that has been the trademark of the Microsoft Surface Laptop line, so it will be easy to bring with you wherever you go.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is cheaper in Best Buy’s three-day sale, with a $100 discount on the 256GB model to bring its price down to $900 from $1,000 and a $150 discount on the 512GB model to lower its price to $1,150 from $1,300. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you’ll need to add the model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 that you want to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (256GB) — $900, was $1,000:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (512GB) — $1,150, was $1,300:

Editors' Recommendations