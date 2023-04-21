 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Shopping for a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2? It’s $100 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’ve had your eyes on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 since it was launched last year, today’s the perfect opportunity to finally purchase the device because it’s available from Best Buy with a $100 discount. Instead of $700, you’ll only have to pay $600, but like most laptop deals, this one won’t last forever. The offer is only available for a limited time, so hurry up if you don’t want to let this chance at savings slip through your fingers.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, the follow-up to the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go that was released in 2020, maintains its predecessor’s aluminum and polycarbonate design and 12.4-inch PixelSense display, but incorporates component upgrades for improved performance. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s the recommended starting point for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. While these specifications won’t let it challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, they’re more than enough for dealing with daily tasks such as making presentations and doing online research.

The 128GB SSD of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will provide ample storage space for your apps and files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using the device right away. If you’re always on the go, the laptop will be able to keep up as it’s equipped with a battery that can last up to 13.5 hours on a single charge, and with a fast charging feature that replenishes up to 80% after just more than an hour, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will rarely be out of commission.

Related

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 already provides amazing value for money with its original price of $700, so it’s a steal if you can take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount to get the device for $600. We’re not sure how long this deal will remain online, but we’re assuming that it will end at any moment. Once the price cut is gone, there’s no telling when it will return, so don’t hold yourself back from purchasing the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

This Dell laptop will survive pretty much anything, and it’s $3,230 off
The Dell Latitude 7330 front facing on a white background.

Some people live a lifestyle where they really need a rugged laptop that can survive whatever they get up to. If that's you, you'll be delighted to know there's no reason why you have to miss out on great laptop deals. Over at Woot today, you can buy a Dell Latitude 7330 laptop for $1,570 saving a huge $3,230 off the regular price of $4,800. Not everyone will need this kind of robust system but if it sounds like it's about to solve all your problems, here's what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7330

Read more
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $980 off
lenovo legion pro 7i review design

Gamers should be ready to spend a significant amount of cash if they want to purchase a powerful gaming laptop. They are expensive, but fortunately, you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals. Here's one you shouldn't miss -- the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i at $980 off from Lenovo, which brings its price down to $2,000 from $2,980 originally. The 32% discount won't last forever though, so it's highly recommended that you buy the machine right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7i
Lenovo's Legion line of gaming laptops is competitive in the field, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands, and in the middle of the range is the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of modern video games, and the Lenovo Legion 7i is capable of doing that with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, you'll be able to play the most of the best PC games on their highest settings, and you'll also be ready for the titles that are launching soon.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $500 off today
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Dell often has incredible laptop deals, and this week they're focused particularly on gamers. Yesterday we saw an incredible discount on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC, and today we have an Alienware laptop with a similarly steep price cut. The Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop, usually $1,700, is $500 off today, bringing it down to $1,200. Obviously it's still not cheap, but a $500 discount is basically the equivalent of getting a free graphics card. Check out all the details below, but don't wait too long to grab it on Dell's website.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop
A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide. That won't be a problem with the Alienware m15 R7, which is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. With these components, the Alienware m15 R7 can challenge the best gaming laptops in terms of running the best PC games, though for some of the more demanding titles, you may have to select low to medium settings for the graphics to ensure smooth gameplay.

Read more