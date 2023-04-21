If you’ve had your eyes on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 since it was launched last year, today’s the perfect opportunity to finally purchase the device because it’s available from Best Buy with a $100 discount. Instead of $700, you’ll only have to pay $600, but like most laptop deals, this one won’t last forever. The offer is only available for a limited time, so hurry up if you don’t want to let this chance at savings slip through your fingers.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, the follow-up to the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go that was released in 2020, maintains its predecessor’s aluminum and polycarbonate design and 12.4-inch PixelSense display, but incorporates component upgrades for improved performance. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s the recommended starting point for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. While these specifications won’t let it challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, they’re more than enough for dealing with daily tasks such as making presentations and doing online research.

The 128GB SSD of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will provide ample storage space for your apps and files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using the device right away. If you’re always on the go, the laptop will be able to keep up as it’s equipped with a battery that can last up to 13.5 hours on a single charge, and with a fast charging feature that replenishes up to 80% after just more than an hour, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will rarely be out of commission.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 already provides amazing value for money with its original price of $700, so it’s a steal if you can take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount to get the device for $600. We’re not sure how long this deal will remain online, but we’re assuming that it will end at any moment. Once the price cut is gone, there’s no telling when it will return, so don’t hold yourself back from purchasing the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2.

