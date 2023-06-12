Monoprice continues to offer some of the best 3D printer deals around at the moment with a huge $325 off the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer. It’s usually priced at $500 but if you buy today, you pay just $175. Sure to be a big hit with anyone who’s keen to dip their toe into 3D printing without spending too much, let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer

If you’re not already familiar with Monoprice, the company makes some of the best 3D printers around so you can be confident you’re buying something good here. The Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer offers plenty of great features. Its full enclosure helps maintain internal temperatures so that any drafts in your home or air conditioning won’t affect the quality of the print. It makes it easier to work with materials like ASA and ABS too without worrying about warping issues.

The enclosure is lit using LED lights so you can monitor how the print is progressing without needing to use separate lighting. It also has a removable glass build plate so you get the flattest surface while you work. The plate can be heated to 100 centigrade which helps with first-layer adhesion. There’s an underlying aluminum plate too which means you can use the printer’s built-in inductive sensor for auto-leveling. Such a feature saves you time and hassle so that the first print layers properly adhere to the build plate.

Other useful features include a filament detector so you don’t have to worry about running out of filament midway through a printing session. The built-in sensor is able to detect when the filament has been consumed, pausing the print so you have time to load a fresh spool up. Talking of sensors, you also benefit from a built-in door sensor that pauses the print any time the door is opened, so you don’t have to worry about temperature issues.

Simple to use straight out of the box and ideal for anyone new to 3D printing or that prefers simplicity, the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer is a great option for many people. It’s even more appealing when it’s available for $325 off so it costs just $175 reduced from $500. Buy it now before Monoprice and see just how exciting 3D printers are.

