This top-rated MSI gaming laptop just dropped under $1000

Aaron Mamiit
By

When choosing between gaming laptop deals, it helps to take a look at customer reviews to make sure that you buy a machine that’s worth your hard-earned money. The MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition falls under this category with an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Best Buy, and it’s even more tempting with a $500 discount that pulls its price down to just $900 from its original price of $1,400. There may not be a lot of time left on this offer though, so take advantage of it while you can.

Why you should buy the MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition gaming laptop

The AMD versus Intel rivalry continues to intensify, with gaming laptops like the MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition showing that the once wide gap between the two brands has disappeared. With its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700M graphics card, you’ll be able to smoothly play the best PC games, and its 16GB of RAM is enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The best gaming laptops are future-proof to some extent, and while the MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition isn’t as powerful as the most expensive models, it should be able to handle all of the upcoming releases.

Some gamers are compelled to buy from monitor deals because the screens of their gaming laptops are too small with low refresh rates. That won’t be a problem with the MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition, which is equipped with a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. The device also comes with a 1TB SSD, which is big enough to install multiple AAA games, and a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Not all laptop deals cater to gamers, and those that do don’t always provide great value for money. That’s not the case with the MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition, which is a powerful gaming laptop that you can currently get from Best Buy for just $900, for savings of $500 from its sticker price of $1,400. This offer is expected to expire soon, so it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out immediately.

